The Founder Of True Religion Jeans Lists His Beachfront Mansion For $10.5 Million

Photo: Stroyke Properties

True Religion designer jeans mogul Jeffrey Lubell just listed his Manhattan Beach home for $10.5 million (via Realtor.com).The property, custom-built in 2008, is oceanfront, with four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.



The listing describes the house of having the influence a home on the “hills of Tuscany and imbues it with the sensibilities of coastal living.”

