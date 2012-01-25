The Founder Of True Religion Jeans Lists His Beachfront Mansion For $10.5 Million

Meredith Galante
manhattan beach home owned by true religion jeans, $10.5 million

Photo: Stroyke Properties

True Religion designer jeans mogul Jeffrey Lubell just listed his Manhattan Beach home for $10.5 million (via Realtor.com).The property, custom-built in 2008, is oceanfront, with four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.

The listing describes the house of having the influence a home on the “hills of Tuscany and imbues it with the sensibilities of coastal living.”

The living room has large windows so you and your guests have a view of the water

The family room has a great spot for a large flatscreen above the fireplace

Step outside to the porch and smell the fresh ocean air

We love the chandelier in the dining room

Another view of the space

The kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets

And plenty of space to cook

The stainless steel appliances help make the kitchen feel modern

Let's go upstairs

The windows on the second floor pop

Down the arched hallway

The master bedroom has its own balcony

Imagine relaxing out here

The master bath is very elegant, with a marble floor

There is a separate tub and shower stall

The home office

The bedrooms have wooden floors and window treatments

You can't beat this real estate

Want a house with a bit more character?

DON'T MISS: Intricate 'Hobbit House' On Lake Tahoe Looks Like It Fell From The Pages Of A Fairy Tale >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.