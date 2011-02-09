Fed Governor Lacker Just Said That QE Needs to Be Re-Evaluated

This doesn’t appear to be moving markets much, thanks to Jeffrey Lacker’s reputation as a hawk, but the head of the Richmond Fed just came out and said that the existing QE regime ouggt to be re-evaluated in light of improvements in the economy (via CNBC).



Remember, the voting members of the Fed are getting more hawkish, and so if easy money is a central tenet of your bullishness, you might want to get cuatious.

Photo: Richmond Fed

