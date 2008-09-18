Jeffrey Katzenberg: Thanks For Moving "Harry Potter," Warner Bros.

At this morning’s Goldman Sachs Communacopia XVII Conference, DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg thanked Warner Bros for moving its next Harry Potter film to 2009, giving his Madagascar 2 less competition at the box office in November. He also trotted out the old, and somewhat flawed, argument about the movie industry being recession resistant. (We’ll see what happens when the box-office receipts come in.)



THR: Memo to Warner Bros. from DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg: Thanks!

“The single greatest Christmas gift ever in my 35 years in the movie business was Warners moving ‘Harry Potter’ to next summer,” Katzenberg said Wednesday.

We’re not really sure what to make of the Jewish CEO’s assessment of Christmas gifts but whatever.

He was speaking, of course, of the decision to push ahead “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” to July 17 from Nov. 21, leaving DWA’s “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa” with a lot less competition…

“That opening weekend is going to be bigger than we anticipated and it will have a bigger multiplier on it,” he said of “Madagascar,” now that it doesn’t have “Potter” with which to contend…

As the CEO spoke, the stock market was plunging for the second time this week, but Katzenberg predicted that a weak economy won’t negatively impact DWA or the movie industry in general.

“Both traditionally as well as recently, we have seen that our product is at worse recession resistant and, more optimistically and historically, has actually been recession proof,” he said.

Particularly for families, “The single greatest price value of an entertainment experience is in your local movie theatre,” he said…

Really? Better than a rented DVD, a borrowed book or a free TV show on a broadcast network? We don’t think so.

Meanwhile at the event, Goldman analyst Ingrid Chung, who notably downgraded Warner Music Group this summer, praised DWA as a solid investment

Katzenberg was introduced by Goldman Sachs analyst Ingrid Chung, who called DWA “one of the best places to invest in media and entertainment, given its limited cyclical exposure and positive content cycle.”

Chung said she’s also bullish on DWA because it is “evolving into more than just a theatrical content company but into a brand.”

Attendees were clearly listening: the stock dropped 2.73% today.

