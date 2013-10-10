DreamWorks Animation CEO Offered $US75 Million For 3 More 'Breaking Bad' Episodes

Turns out DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg didn’t want “Breaking Bad” to end, either.

Variety reports Katzenberg offered to pay $US75 million for three extra episodes of the AMC series.

While speaking to TV executives at the Mipcom mart in Cannes more than a month ago, Katzenberg said the footage wouldn’t have aired on AMC but rather as extra pay-per-view content that would be made available online.

“The last series cost about $US3.5 million an episode,” said Katzenberg. “So they would make more profit from these three shows than they made from five years of the entire series.”

The webisodes would have aired in six-minute installments over the course of a month, costing fans 50 to 99 cents a mini-sode, according to Variety.

Why aren’t we seeing more “Breaking Bad”?

Katzenberg made this offer before he got word of the final season’s story arc. Creator Vince Gilligan and his team had a pretty well-cemented plot in place.

If only he could have reached out sooner.

