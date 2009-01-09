Jeffrey Katzenberg: It's A "Disgrace" That Madoff's Still Free

Jeffrey Katzenberg was on CNBC to talk about (what else?) 3-D animation. He’s gung-ho about it, if you haven’t heard.



At the end of the interview, Maria Bartiromo addresses the scandalous elephant in the room and asks Katzenberg about the fact that he lost “millions” with Bernie Madoff. Katzenberg, like most famous people in such a situation, says that the real victims are the people who lost their life savings with the Ponzi schemer. Still, he thinks it’s a “disgrace” that Madoff’s still a free man.

Check out the video below for Katzenberg’s full comments about Madoff.



Katzenberg on Madoff from AlleyInsider on YouTube.



