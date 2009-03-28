Jeffrey Katzenberg and "Monsters vs. Aliens" Villain: Separated At Birth?

Hilary Lewis

People who’ve seen Monsters vs. Aliens have noticed a striking resemblance between the movie’s villain, an alien who wants to obliterate the world, and DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg. Was it intentional?

No, says the film’s co-director Conrad Vernon, but he did say that employees have been talking about the “likeness.”

But Katzenberg got the last laugh: “I can see why people think Gallaxhar was modelled after me given my well-known obsession with plotting the obliteration of the world.”

What do you think: Were Katzenberg and Gallaxhar separated at birth?

 

f?id=49cd4bfb4b54376800e72121

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.