Website Of Merrill Financial Advisor Accused Of NCAA Rule Violations Disappears

We asked Merrill Lynch whether it had any comment on the mini-scandal surrounding financial advisor Jeffrey Hausinger, who, according to reports, wired $3,000 to a college basketball player in violation of NCAA rules.



We know the NCAA takes this kind of thing very seriously, but we weren’t sure on Merrill’s stance.

The bank told us it had no comment.

But today a tipster notes that Hausinger’s website, which used to have a bio, pictures, etc. is now missing. Perhaps Merrill has a comment now that one of its FA’s web presence has vanished into internet heaven. We shall see.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.