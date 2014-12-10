LIVE: Jeffrey Gundlach Explains Why 'This Time It's Different'

“This Time It’s Different.”

This is the title of the latest webcast from DoubleLine’s Jeffrey Gundlach, who is set to give his latest presentation on the state of the market at 4:15 pm ET.

Gundlach, who said recently that the US dollar looks set to go even higher and that US Treasury bonds still look relatively cheap, told Reuters’ Jennifer Ablan on Tuesday the US 10-year yield could fall to 1%.

Keep it here, as we’ll have complete live coverage of Gundlach’s webcast.

