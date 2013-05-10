GUNDLACH: I'd Rather Own Apple Than Short It

Jeffrey Gundlach

Jeff Gundlach, the head of DoubleLine Funds, caused a stir last year when he announced he was shorting Apple and that he saw the stock tumbling to $425.



Well, that prediction came true, and Gundlach further solidified his reputation as an investment god.

Today, Gundlach spoke with CNBC’s Scott Wapner from the SALT Conference in Las Vegas.

Gundlach told Wapner that he had closed his short position.

“Apple isn’t expensive at all,” said Gundlach referring to the stock’s recent market price.

He was then asked if that meant he would buy the stock.

“I’m not positive or negative,” Gundlach responded. “I have moved on.“

But given six month time horizon, Gundlach said he’d rather own Apple than short it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.