Watch Accused Pot And Porn CEO Jeffrey Gundlach Squirm On Camera

Jeffrey Gundlach, the former CEO of $75 billion TCW, who was fired from the firm and had a horrible sex-, porn- and pot-related lawsuit launched against him, recently started up a new company, $3 billion Doubleline Capital.



So of course he had to publicly address the insane lawsuit. He went on CNBC today.

“They claim everything in this lawsuit,” the CNBC reporter says to him.

“Everything from having, in your office, pot, hardcore porn, sexual devices…”

By this point, Gundlach’s smile is fading from the joy of talking about his new $3 billion firm to an uncomfortable and tight lipped “Oh god I knew this was coming and now the camera is watching me react so I have to be careful,” kind of thing. And check out the eye-brow lift at 2:07. It’s so spastic it’s too fast for us too fully catch in a screen grab.

She continues:

“… to the more legally more serious charges of stealing information on every client that you were managing, lying to clients, stealing proprietary research, taking out boxes.”

(By now he’s switched to a furiously controlled rapid stream of nodding.)

“That’s a lot of smoke,” the reporter says. “Why shouldn’t I believe there’s not some fire there?”

In response he says, basically, that TCW has chosen to use a lawsuit in an attempt to compete against a fledgling firm.

“None of it is true,” he told CNBC.

