Star Investor Jeffrey Gundlach: Some Rich People Are Like "The Needy"

Jeffrey Gundlach says his new firm, DoubleLine Capital, doesn’t invest like “the needy,” they invest smartly.



Gundlach has recently been spreading the word about his new firm, DoubleLine Capital, and addressing the salacious lawsuit filed against him by his former employer, TCW.

Yesterday he appeared on CNBC and also published an op-ed in PiOnline, in which he talks his book a bit and distinguishes himself from those investors who are “needy.”

It’s pretty funny to read any investor referred to as “needy,” but if Gunlach means they’re like the trader version of crack addicts who aren’t scrounging for drugs but higher yields, we get it.

From PiOnline:

Faced with the anemic top lines [~4%] of safer havens, the needy feel forced to embrace risk. So they speculate in risky plays on junk bonds, equities and hedge funds – and cover their ears and hum… High yield buyers have even swallowed covenants in new issuance as disadvantageous as those of 2006-2007 paper. Likewise, the needy ignore the overvalued fundamentals and de minimis dividends of stocks.

Gundlach goes on to say that he’s predicting deflation and betting on long-dated Treasuries and long-dated tranches of collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) backed by Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Here’s his firm’s graph of 10- to 2- year Treasury yield spreads from 1989 to 2010.

Read his full op-ed –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.