Jeffrey Gundlach: Here's The Currency That's Better Than Gold In An Extreme Crisis

If things get really bad, forget gold.



In our interview with Jeffrey Gundlach, the legendary bond manager said it’s good old paper cash that you want to have on hand. And not cash in the bank. More like cash under your bed, that you can pick up and carry (which you can’t do with gold… do you really think that you’re going to shave of flints from your goldbrick to pay for food at the store?).

And if you really can’t stomach cash, even precious stones are better, since it’s much easier to carry a few million in gems around then a few million in gold, which is way too heavy.

The discussion came after a broader talk about derivatives, which he sees as still posing potentially huge systemic risk to markets.

Click here for the full interview with Jeffrey Gundlach >

And Don’t Miss…

• THE ANDREW ROSS SORKIN STORY: How The NYT Superstar And Best-Selling Author Of “Too Big To Fail” Got His Big Break

• Andrew Ross Sorkin: I Was Worried That “Too Big To Fail” Would Be Sexed Up Or Hollywoodized As A Movie

• Andrew Ross Sorkin: Is Reckless Risk-Taking A Crime?

• Bubbles Are Not Preventable, And It’s The Government’s Responsibility To Mitigate Them



Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.