Jeff Gundlach Takes A Contrarian Stance On Fed Policy And Makes The Case For EM Bonds In This Sweeping Presentation

DoubleLine CEO Jeff Gundlach just finished his

latest webcast.

During the call, he discussed Fed stimulus, which he thinks will be around longer than most foresee due to low inflation rates.

Gundlach also said that while relaxation in lending standards has people worried about corporate bonds — and that this could come back to haunt the market in the future — it isn’t a problem for now, as corporate profitability remains so high.

He also sees emerging market bonds outperforming high yield in the future, given recent underperformance of the former versus the latter.

All of Gundlach’s theses are born out of a macro framework which he communicates in his eye-opening, hand-picked collection of charts on debts, spending, employment, inflation, stocks, bonds, and other critical global macro indicators.

