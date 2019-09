Back on April 27, we learned that after 18 months in business Jeffrey Gundlach had broken $10 billion in AUM at DoubleLine Capital.



How long ago that was.

In less than 3 months since then, Gundlach has added $3 billion to get to $13 billion in AUM, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Very impressive.

