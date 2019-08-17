Jeffrey Epstein's lawyers blast 'medieval conditions' at federal jail where he died by suicide and say they are launching their own investigation

Reuters FILE PHOTO: Security personnel and people are seen at the entrance of the Metropolitan Correctional Center jail where financier Epstein was found dead in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York

The defence team of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein issued a statement on Friday that they would be launching their own “independent and complete” investigation into Epstein’s death.

Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell at Metropolitan Correctional Center on Saturday. An autopsy report conducted by the chief medical examiner in New York ruled his death as suicide by hanging.

There were several breaches of standard protocol of the high-security federal prison where he was being held, according to multiple reports. Epstein was being housed alone after his cellmate was transferred, and the two guards monitoring his cell reportedly fell asleep during their shift. They had been working overtime.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The defence team for Jeffrey Epstein issued a statement on Friday, saying that they would be launching their own “independent and complete” investigation into Epstein’s death.

The registered sex offender was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on charges of conspiracy and sex trafficking of minors. He had been denied bail.

Epstein was put on suicide watch after being found unconscious with bruises on his neck on July 23; he was taken off suicide watch on July 29. He was found unresponsive in his cell at the high-security federal prison on Saturday. An autopsy report released Friday deemed his death as suicide by hanging.

Epstein’s defence team includes Martin Weinberg, Reid Weingarten, and Michael Miller. Weingarten did not immediately respond to an email for comment from Business Insider.



Read more:

Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy showed he died by suicide, the medical examiner says



“First, no one should die in jail,” Epstein’s lawyers wrote in a statement, per a tweet by The New York Times’ Michael Gold. “And no one, not Mr. Epstein who was presumed innocent and had violated no prison disciplinary rule, and not anyone should be imprisoned under the harsh, even medieval conditions at the MCC where Mr. Epstein spent his final hours.”

Update: Here's a statement from Jeffrey Epstein's lawyers on the medical examiner's autopsy results. https://t.co/gVWyBDG8Na pic.twitter.com/mWRNdtK3Pj — Michael Gold (@migold) August 16, 2019

Prior to the autopsy, conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s death began to circulate.

There was also scrutiny on the MCC, as multiple reports said that routine procedures were not followed prior to his death. Epstein was being housed alone after his cellmate was transferred, and the two guards monitoring his cell reportedly fell asleep during their shift after working severe overtime, according to The New York Times.

“His safety was the responsibility of the MCC,” the lawyers wrote. “It is indisputable that the authorities violated their own protocols.”

Epstein’s defence team wrote that they intend to view the “pivotal videos” of the area surrounding Epstein’s cell in the moments leading up to his death – even if legal action is necessary.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.