Jeffrey Epstein’s household staff were told to always leave a gun near his bedside at his Florida mansion

Jeffrey Epstein Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images

Household staffers at Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida mansion were always instructed to leave a gun in his bedroom.

The instruction was stated in a 2005 household manual for the property that was shared as evidence in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial.

Prosecutors allege that Maxwell recruited and groomed young girls for Epstein to sexually abuse.

Household staffers at Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida, mansion were always instructed to leave a gun inside of a drawer in the disgraced financier’s bedroom before his arrival, according to a lengthy manual for the property.

“Gun placed in [bedside] table drawer,” reads part of a checklist of instructions for the master bedroom of the sprawling home under a section in the 58-page manual called “PRE-ARRIVAL PREPARATIONS.”

The February 14, 2005 household manual for the late convicted sex offender’s mansion has been introduced as evidence in the Manhattan child-sex-trafficking trial of Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The master bedroom checklist also orders staff to set the air conditioner to 60 degrees, put “bottled water and drinking glasses on both bedside tables,” and for there to be “eye masks on both bedside tables.”

The heavily-detailed manual also commanded staff to “never disclose” what Epstein or Maxwell were doing.

“Unless otherwise instructed, NEVER disclose Mr. Epstein or Ms. Maxwell’s activities or whereabouts to anyone,” read an order from the manual.

Household staff were also directed to “see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing, except to answer a question directed at you,” according to the manual.

Prosecutors allege that Maxwell recruited and groomed young girls for Epstein to sexually abuse at his properties.

Assistant US Attorney Lara Elizabeth Pomerantz said during her opening statement in the trial that Maxwell and Epstein ran “a pyramid scheme of abuse.”

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty in the case.