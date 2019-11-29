British police won't pursue criminal charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged involvement in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking activities

Florida Southern District Court Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, then known as Virginia Roberts, along with Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit where Giuffre claimed Prince Andrew directed her to have sex with him.

On Thursday, London’s Metropolitan Police (MPS) released a statement saying it will not be re-opening an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein or an unnamed British woman presumed to be Epstein’s rumoured madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Police cited the fact that the majority of the crimes allegedly committed by Epstein and “the British woman” were centred around “activities and relationships outside the UK.”

This spells good news for Prince Andrew, who had similarly been investigated by the MPS in 2015 without charges being brought.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleged in her 2015 complaint against Epstein that she was 17 years old when she was brought to the UK and had a sexual relationship with Prince Andrew.

Roberts earlier this week expressed her frustration that the MPS wasn’t doing more to investigate her claims.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Thursday, London’s Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) released a statement reiterating that it won’t be pursuing criminal charges against Jeffrey Epstein or an unnamed British woman presumed to be his alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell.

Following conversations with the Crown’s Investigative Service, the statement continued that “it was clear that any investigation into human trafficking would be largely focused on activities and relationships outside the UK.”

The MPS initially looked into the allegations made against now-deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein’s female companion who is alleged to have procured young women and girls for Epstein and his friends – in 2016.

At the time, the MPS decided not to continue an investigation.

Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series Benefitting Wall Street Rising, with a Performance by Rod Stewart at Cipriani Wall Street on March 15, 2005 in New York City.

Following Epstein’s death in August of this year, the MPS said it reexamined its case, only to determine that because the alleged crimes “related to events outside of the UK and an allegation of trafficking to central London in March 2001” they were again not the appropriate authority to open an investigation.

The March 2001 incident referenced by the statement is believed to be related to complaints made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleged in a 2015 civil suit against Epstein that she was paid to sexually service Epstein and his guests – including Alan Dershowitz and Prince Andrew. Dershowitz denies the claims.

In her 2015 complaint, Roberts accused the prince of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with her which began in 2001 when she was 17.

The duke has repeatedly denied Roberts’ claims, and during a recent appearance on the BBC’s “Newsnight” show – described by many to have been a “trainwreck” – said he did not recall ever meeting her.

Following that interview a photo – first discovered in 2015 – resurfaced showing Andrew with his arm around Roberts. Ghislaine Maxwell is in the background. Prince Andrew has said the picture may be fake.

In the days after the interview, Andrew announced he’d be stepping away from official royal duties.

zz/KGC-492/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 Britain’s Prince Andrew has stepped away from royal duties following his disastrous interview with BBC’s ‘Newsnight.’

Victims’ rights advocates earlier this week criticised the MPS for not reopening its 2015 investigation into the duke. At the time, the MPS said they had “reviewed the available evidence and the decision was made that this would not progress to a full investigation. As such, the matter was closed.”

Roberts expressed her frustration with Scotland Yard in a tweet.

I can already tell you the answer- at first the Scotland Yard told me they were going to forensically examine GM’s house in London- next thing I hear, just like the FBI, they were not allowed to pursue the investigation. Corruption in the highelevels of gov https://t.co/bz4Zc40DYF — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) November 25, 2019

In a statement to Insider, the Metropolitan Police refused to confirm the identity of the “British woman” referenced in the release.

“The MPS has a duty to protect personal information and will not confirm the identity of anyone the media choose to link with this matter other than Jeffrey Epstein who is dead,” it said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.