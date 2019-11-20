The 2 officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night of his suicide have been arrested

Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images Two of Jeffrey Epstein’s guards were arrested on Tuesday, according to The New York Times.

The Times reported that the two prison employees would get federal charges, and are accused of failing to check in on Epstein.

Two guards who were on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide were arrested on Tuesday, a source told The New York Times.

The Times reported that the two Federal Bureau of Prisons employees would be federally charged, and are accused of failing to check in on Epstein the night of his death.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told the newspaper that the guards were supposed to check in on Epstein every half-hour, but alleged that instead they fell asleep and falsified documents after.

Getty The Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Manhattan is pictured above in 2009.

Epstein was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Manhattan while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Epstein was placed on suicide watch on July 23 after he was found on the floor of his cell with bruising to his neck. But he was taken off suicide a week before his death.

The Associated Press reports that both guards were working overtime due to staffing shortages. They were both placed on administrative leave while the FBI and Justice Department’s inspector general investigated Epstein’s death. They previously rejected a plea deal from prosecutors.

Despite the city’s medical examiner ruling Epstein’s death a suicide, numerous conspiracy theories have sprouted up after his death, due Epstein’s connections to prominent men like Britain’s Prince Andrew.

