Jeffrey Epstein said the ‘greatest threat’ to people in solitary confinement is suicide, months before his own death

Jeffrey Epstein. Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images

Epstein once said the “greatest threat” to people in solitary confinement was suicide.

He said this in an interview months before his death by suicide in a New York jail cell.

“Imagine that. You’re only in a room for 24 hours, you start to go crazy,” he said.

Months dying by suicide in a jail cell, Jeffrey Epstein had said the “greatest threat” to people in solitary confinement is that they would try to kill themselves, the New York Post reported.

“The greatest threat to people put in solitary confinement is they try to kill themselves,” Epstein told Steve Bannon in an upcoming documentary, reported the Post, which said it obtained a clip.

“Imagine that. You’re only in a room for 24 hours, you start to go crazy,” Epstein said, per the Post.

The interview for the documentary, titled “The Monsters,” was one of Epstein’s last before he was arrested on sex trafficking charges in 2019, according to the Post. It is not clear when exactly the interview was conducted.

He was arrested in July 2019, and he died by suicide in his cell a month later. He was placed on suicide watch a monitoring process that is designed to prevent someone from taking their own life, in late July, but was not on it when he died.

Epstein was interviewed for the documentary by Steve Bannon, who once served as the White House chief strategist under former President Donald Trump. Bannon is a co-producer of the documentary.