10 of the most bizarre details people have reported finding in Jeffrey Epstein's NYC mansion, from a painting of Bill Clinton in a dress to prosthetic breasts mounted on a bathroom wall

Epstein reportedly decorated his Upper East Side Manhattan mansion with bizarre items like a stuffed black poodle.

Business Insider compiled a list of all the strangest decorations visitors have reported seeing throughout the home.

The late Jeffrey Epstein made headlines in July after he was arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking minors in his Manhattan and Florida homes from 2002 to 2005. On August 10, he was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell.

While he had a sprawling real estate portfolio that included properties in the Caribbean and New Mexico, his Manhattan townhouse, in particular, has gained worldwide attention for the bizarre things that visitors have reported seeing inside it.



From framed eyeballs to a beach-themed dining room, Business Insider has compiled a list of the strangest ways Epstein reportedly decorated the home.

Framed eyeballs

In 2003, Jeffrey Epstein allowed a reporter from Vanity Fair to visit the home. Reporter Vicky Ward described the interior as a “high-walled, eclectic, imperious fantasy that seems to have no boundaries.”

The entrance hallway, as noted by Ward, featured “row upon row of individually framed eyeballs.” Epstein reportedly told Ward that they were made for injured soldiers and imported from England.

A giant sculpture of a naked African warrior

After she made her way through the entrance hallway, Ward described seeing a “twice-life-size sculpture of a naked African warrior.”

A stuffed black poodle on top of a piano

Ward also described seeing a stuffed black poodle on top of a piano.

“No decorator would ever tell you to do that,” Epstein told Ward. “But I want people to think what it means to stuff a dog.”

Prosthetic breasts in the master bathroom

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims, Jennifer Araoz, recently sued Epstein’s estate, The New York Times reported.

The lawsuit states, as reported by The New York Times, that prosthetic breasts were mounted on a wall in the master bathroom, and that Epstein could look at or play with them while in the bathtub.

A “trophy room” with a stuffed giraffe

Araoz’s lawsuit against Epstein also describes a “trophy room” filled with stuffed exotic animals, including a giraffe.

A painted mural of himself in prison

An array of paintings reportedly hung around the Manhattan home.

But one painting in particular, which hung on the second floor, portrayed Epstein behind barbed wire and between a guard station and a corrections officer, public relations specialist R. Couri Hay told The New York Times.

According to Hay, Epstein said that he had it painted because “there is always the possibility that could be me again.”

R. Couri Hay viewed the mural after being invited to the home by Epstein around four months ago, according to The New York Times.

A life-size doll that hung from a chandelier

As visitors came and went over the years, Epstein’s peculiar taste in interior decor was hard to ignore.

Inside the mansion, there was reportedly a life-size female doll that hung from a chandelier, according to The New York Times.

A chessboard with each piece modelled after one of his staffers

One visitor told The New York Times that inside the mansion, at the end of the stairwell, there was a chessboard with custom figures. Each piece was reportedly modelled after one of his staffers.

Pictures of powerful people



Following Epstein’s death, The New York Times reporter James B. Stewart described a 2018 “on background” interview he had conducted with Epstein in the financier’s Upper East Side mansion.

As he made his way through the home, he recalled seeing photos of Epstein with powerful people including former President Bill Clinton and director Woody Allen.

“Displaying photos of celebrities who had been caught up in sex scandals of their own also struck me as odd,” wrote Stewart.

Epstein also had a picture of Mohammad bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, according to Stewart.

A painting of Bill Clinton in a blue dress and heels

Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that Epstein had an oil painting of Bill Clinton in a blue dress hanging in the mansion.

In the painting, according to the Post, Bill Clinton is lounging on a chair in the oval office. He is also wearing red heels.

