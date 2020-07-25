Jeffrey Epstein's homes in New York and Florida are hitting the market for $110 million

Modlin Group

Jeffrey Epstein’s New York townhouse, listed for $US88 million, and Palm Beach residence, listed for about $US22 million, are hitting the market.

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell last August in a death ruled a suicide. He was awaiting trial for federal sex-trafficking charges.

The proceeds from the sales will go to his estate, which has established a victim’s fund for the women who said Epstein sexually abused them as minors.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jeffrey Epstein’s lavish New York townhouse and Palm Beach residence are hitting the market for a combined $US110 million. The proceeds from the sales will go to Epstein’s estate, which has established a victim’s fund for the women accusing Epstein of sexually abusing them when they were minors.

Epstein was accused of luring young girls and then sexually abusing them at both properties. Last July, investigators said they found “hundreds” of nude photos of girls, some of whom appeared to be underage, at his New York townhouse. And in 2018, the Miami Herald reported that dozens of girls were routinely abused in his Palm Beach mansion.

In June, a compensation fund, bankrolled by Epstein’s multi-million dollar estate, opened for victims of Epstein’s abuse. Victims can apply for these funds outside of court and there is no cap on claims.

Epstein’s Upper East Side property is one of the largest private homes in the city, with 7 stories and 28,000 feet, according to Modlin Group, which is brokering the deal. It’s more than twice the width of a standard row home.

“It’s definitely a trophy property,” said Kyle Egan, a New York-based real-estate agent not involved in the sale. “Does it have a recent, very negative past? Totally. But I don’t think that will give buyers pause. A property like this comes up so infrequently.”

And although the COVID-19 pandemic has upended Manhattan real estate, the buyer with $US88 million to spare “is not hurting right now,” said Egan in an interview with Business Insider.

Epstein’s estate has been valued at more than $US600 million, and also features a private island in the US Virgin Islands, and properties in New Mexico and Paris which have yet to be listed.

His Palm Beach estate will be listed for about $US22 million.

Corcoran Group

It features a six-bedroom main house, a three-bedroom staff house, and a pool house, according to WSJ.

Corcoran Group

And is only about a mile from Mar-a-Lago, a club frequented by President Donald Trump.

Corcoran Group

Epstein’s New York townhouse is one of the largest private homes in Manhattan.

Modlin Group

It has palatial sitting rooms…

Modlin Group

…and a view of Central Park.

Modlin Group

Epstein also owned property in Paris…

Jacques Demarthon/AFP via Getty Images

…and New Mexico, but these are not yet for sale.

Reuters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.