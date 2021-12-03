Read the guide to running Jeffrey Epstein’s household

Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, enters the court followed by U.S. court marshalls during her trial in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 2, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Jeffrey Epstein’s former butler says he was told to “see nothing” when guests visited Epstein’s home.

Juan Alessi testified at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial about a manual he was given.

Here are photos of the instructional booklet that Alessi said was similar to one he was given.

Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime Palm Beach, Florida, housekeeper said on Thursday that he was told to “see nothing” when guests came to the house.

Juan Alessi testified at Ghislaine Maxwell’s child-sex-trafficking trial that she gave him a 30-page booklet with instructions on what to do to maintain the house.

“Remember that you see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing, except to answer any question directed toward you,” Alessi read from a 58-page version of the manual, which was submitted as evidence.

He said that the manual submitted as evidence was similar to the one he was given while he worked at Epstein’s Palm Beach home between 1991 and 2002.

He said he took the guidelines as “a kind of warning that I was supposed to be blind, deaf, and dumb.”

One instruction in the manual — dated February 14, 2005 — said: “Unless otherwise instructed, NEVER disclose Mr. Epstein or Ms. Maxwell’s activities or whereabouts to anyone.”

Prosecutors have accused Maxwell of sex trafficking girls with Epstein, sexually abusing them herself, and lying about her actions in a deposition. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Here is a copy of the 58-page instructional booklet that was submitted as evidence.