Jeffrey Epstein's luxurious $61 million Gulfstream G550 private jet was just put on the market

Giorgio Adamo The Gulfstream G550 private jet used by Jeffrey Epstein.

A Gulfstream G550 private jet used extensively by Jeffrey Epstein is on the market.

Epstein was a known jet setter, often flying between residences in New York, Paris, New Mexico, and the Virgin Islands, taking advantage of the extended range offered by the G550.

The jet is highly bespoke and customised to be Epstein’s home away from home since he flew so often.

The private jet that Jeffrey Epstein used extensively just hit the market. The jet would have cost $US61.5 million if Epstein purchased the plane new but records show he acquired it secondhand.

The Gulfstream G550 is currently listed for sale by Equus Aviation Management, an aircraft sales and acquisition firm based in Florida that also handled the sale of Epstein’s Boeing 727 aircraft nicknamed the “Lolita Express,” The Sun reported. The serial number for the jet is tied to the tail number, N212JE, registered to Plan D, LLC, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s registry, a US Virgin Islands-based firm registered to Epstein’s address.

It’s just one of three planes Epstein was reported to have in his fleet – with which used to travel the world, often with high-profile companions – and was likely the last plane on which he flew he was reportedly arrested at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey following a flight from Paris.

Business Insider was not given permission to use the photos taken by Equus so photos of similar Gulfstream G550 aircraft are featured instead.

Take a look.

The G550 is one of Gulfstream’s strongest main-stays, having taken its first flight in 2002 and remaining in production 18 years later.

Koichi Kamoshida/Getty A Gulfstream G550 similar to the one used by Jeffrey Epstein.

It’s the second Gulfstream that Epstein owned, the first being a G-IV with the same tail number.

Justin Lawrence A Gulfstream G-IV used by Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein was apparently a fan of solid colours on his Gulfstream jets as his most recent jet was similarly covered in a dark “elite blue” with grey accents.

Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Shutterstock.com A Gulfstream G550 similar to the one used by Jeffrey Epstein.

Records show that Epstein was the jet’s second owner with the first being Chevron USA.

Giorgio Adamo A Gulfstream G550 used by Jeffrey Epstein.

The G550 offered Epstein a greater maximum range than its predecessor at 6,750 nautical miles, more than enough to fly nonstop between Teterboro, New Jersey and Paris, France, a popular Epstein routing.

shutterstock.com A Gulfstream G550 similar to the one used by Jeffrey Epstein.

The other jet in the Epstein fleet was a Boeing 727, a popular commercial jet that’s also served the wealthy as a private jet.

Carlos Yudica/Shutterstock.com

The jet was nicknamed the “Lolita Express,” with notable guests sometimes on the manifest including Kevin Spacey and former President Bill Clinton.

vaalaa/Shutterstock.com A Boeing 727 similar to the one used by Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein’s former jet seats 12 passengers, though it can be extended to 16. Low-density configurations on large jets are common when the owner flies it exclusively.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider A Gulfstream G550 similar to the one used by Jeffrey Epstein.

The interior had been refurbished in 2017 with the work completed a year before his arrest in 2018. A frequent long-distance flyer, the aircraft would have been a home away from home for him, hence the bespoke customisations.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider A Gulfstream G550 similar to the one used by Jeffrey Epstein.

The six seats in the front of the plane are a “supple light creme beige” colour while those in the back are simply tan leather. They sit on top of a navy blue carpet.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider A Gulfstream G550 similar to the one used by Jeffrey Epstein.

Apart from a four-person divan in the centre of the plane, the standalone club seats – arranged mostly in pairs – dominate the plane.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider A Gulfstream G550 similar to the one used by Jeffrey Epstein.

Various entertainment and lighting functions can be controlled by a device on the G550, with the jet also offering WiFi.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider A Gulfstream G550 similar to the one used by Jeffrey Epstein.

For entertainment, the jet is lined with screens that show flight maps and can play DVDs. The audio system is also connected to a CD player.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider A Gulfstream G550 similar to the one used by Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite the aircraft’s long length, Epstein didn’t opt for density and the jet didn’t have many of the quintessential features a Gulfstream is known for.

Media_works/Shutterstock.com A Gulfstream G550 similar to the one used by Jeffrey Epstein.

Eight of the 12 seats onboard are club seats spread across three and a half pairs. There’s also no dining room table that wide-cabin jets like the Gulfstream G550 typically feature.

Shutterstock/Jordan Tan A Gulfstream G550 similar to the one used by Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein also opted against having a pair of seats across from the four-person divan couch, leaving a barren, empty space right in the centre of the plane.

Afif Abd. Halim/Shutterstock.com A divan couch on a private jet similar to the one used by Jeffrey Epstein.

A second, matching divan is including in the purchase price but it’s not installed, for whatever reason. Photos and schematics also show the possibility of a daybed being made from the divan.

Shutterstock.com A divan couch on a private jet similar to the one used by Jeffrey Epstein.

The jet was manufactured in 2007 and became airworthy in 2008, FAA records show.

SpaceKris / Shutterstock.com A Gulfstream G550 similar to the one used by Jeffrey Epstein.

Powering the aircraft are two Rolls-Royce BR700-710 engines, offering a maximum speed of Mach .885.

EvrenKalinbacak/Shutterstock.com A Gulfstream G550 similar to the one used by Jeffrey Epstein.

The cockpit is also highly advanced featuring high-definition screens complete with synthetic vision that allows pilots to see the runway on their screen, which is helpful in the event of poor visibility.

Shutterstock.com A Gulfstream G550 cockpit similar to the one used by Jeffrey Epstein.

The jet’s owners have put a total of 5,747 hours on it across nearly 1,400 flights.

Shutterstock.com A Gulfstream G550 similar to the one used by Jeffrey Epstein.

A new G550 goes for around $US61.5 million. But as the second owner, Epstein likely paid less.

Andrew Harker/Shutterstock.com A Gulfstream G550 similar to the one used by Jeffrey Epstein.

