Jeffrey Epstein gave Ghislaine Maxwell at least $30.7 million in the years they were together

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2005. Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein gave Ghislaine Maxwell at least $US30.7 ($AU44) million in the years they were together, newly revealed bank records show.

Prosecutors filed the records as evidence in Maxwell’s child-sex-trafficking trial on Monday.

The bank records are under Maxwell and Epstein’s names and show transfers between 1999 and 2007, according to court records.

On August 11, 1999, an account owned by Epstein gave an account owned by Maxwell $US18.3 ($AU26) million, according to the documents.

On December 18, 2002, the account owned by Epstein gave another $US5 ($AU7) million to Maxwell’s account, and on June 15, 2007, it transferred another $US7.4 ($AU11) million, the documents show.

Three days after the $US7.4 ($AU11) million transfer, Maxwell spent nearly the entire deposit — $US7.35 ($AU10) million — on a helicopter, according to the records.

The bank records were revealed during testimony by a JP Morgan official, Executive Director of Client Services Patrick McHugh.

Ghislaine Maxwell confers with her brother, Kevin, during during her trial on December 6. Jane Rosenberg/ Reuters

Prosecutors have accused Maxwell of sex-trafficking girls with Epstein and sexually abusing them herself. Prosecutors also allege Maxwell lied about her actions in a deposition, although those perjury charges will be tried separately at a later date. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.

Epstein killed himself in jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on similar charges brought by members of the same prosecutorial team.

Last week, the first of four alleged victims testified in the trial, saying she was first approached by Maxwell and Epstein at a summer camp when she was 14 years old. The accuser, who testified under the pseudonym, “Jane,” claimed that Maxwell trained her to give Epstein sexualized massages.

She said the sexual abuse, with Maxwell often in the room, happened so often that she couldn’t give a specific number of incidents.