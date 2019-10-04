Jeffrey Epstein mysteriously made $200 million with a new start-up after taking a hit from the financial crisis, registering as a sex offender, and losing his biggest client

Corbis via Getty Images Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, MA on 9/8/04.

Financial statements and other filings obtained by The New York Times showed Jeffrey Epstein had no problem rebounding from various issues that plagued him – the 2008 financial crisis, losing his biggest client Les Wexner, and registering as sex offender after pleading guilty to two state counts of soliciting prostitution.

In 2012, four years after the financial crisis and Epstein’s guilty plea to soliciting prostitution (including a minor), he founded a start-up that made made more than $US200 million in revenues over the next five years.

The Times outlined peculiar line items in the obtained documents that points to an association between Epstein’s former company, Financial Trust, and his start-up, Southern Trust.

The late criminal financier Jeffrey Epstein made more than $US200 million after he made the career switch from financial services to DNA research.

Before the financial crisis, Epstein worked in financial services with his company Financial Trust. “At Financial Trust, a company with fewer than a dozen employees, investment expenses varied widely, from $US1.3 million in 2000 to $US16 million in 2004 to $US42 million in 2005,” The Times reported, but Epstein lost more than $US150 million once the financial crisis hit in 2008.

In 2012, four years after the financial crisis and Epstein’s guilty plea to one count of soliciting a minor for prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution, he founded a start-up, Southern Trust, which allegedly worked to develop a DNA data-mining service, The Times reported. Over the next five years, the company reportedly made more than $US200 million in revenues.



However, the documents do not list any specific details on investors. Epstein’s fortunes have been clouded in mystery since he died by suicide in August. Two days before his death, he signed a new will that placed his wealth into a trust two days before his death. The Times outlined peculiar line items in the obtained documents that point to an association between the two companies, Financial Trust and Southern Trust.

“In 2006 – the year Mr. Epstein was charged in Florida – Financial Trust pushed $US117 million into an unnamed subsidiary whose purpose was undisclosed,” The Times reported. “The subsidiary was apparently transferred to Southern Trust in 2013, and by the end of 2017 the subsidiary accounted for more than half of the company’s $US391 million in assets.

The filings also showed an anonymous loan to Southern Trust of $US30.5 million in 2017, The Times reported.

