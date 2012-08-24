The Home Where Notorious Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer Killed His First Victim Is On The Market

Photo: Keller Williams Realty

The musician who currently owns the house where famed serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer dismembered his first victim in 1978 said he “didn’t stop shaking” after he first learned the house’s dark history.Chris Butler, who founded the 1980s group The Waitresses, bought the house in 2005 and said once he got over its creepy history he fell in love with the property, the Akron Beacon Journal reported Wednesday.



However, he doesn’t spend much time in the area anymore, prompting him to put Dahmer’s old haunt on the market.

Dahmer went on to kill 16 more people before police nabbed him in 1991. He was killed in prison three years later.

“You’ve gotta kind of get past the horror factor,” Butler said of the house.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 2,170 square-foot house is being sold through Keller Williams Realty agent Gregory Greco. It’s listed at $329,000. The house was built in 1952.

We’ve reached out to Greco to confirm this is indeed the former Dahmer house, but did not receive an immediate response.

