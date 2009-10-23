Jeffrey Chiang Will Be Receiving No New Offers Of Employment

DealBreaker reports this amazing story of a job search gone horribly wrong:

So! Firms are starting to hire again, which is very exciting to those of you trying to improve your situation. Perhaps it’s been a while since a lot have gone through this process, and you’re a little rusty on the Do’s and Dont’s. Which why starting today we’ll be offering little pearls of accumulated wisdom picked up in the field.

Tip one: don’t lie about having received an offer from one firm while you’re interviewing with another.

Tip one-A: if you’re going to lie about said fake offer, impersonate someone and forge a little evidence: easy on the typos. Spelling Bank of America without ‘c’ is going to be a red flag.

Jeffrey Chiang knows what we’re talking about.

Continue reading at DealBreaker »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.