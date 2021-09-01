Jeffree Star called his yaks ‘majestic creatures’ after trademarking Star Yak Ranch butchering

Jeffree Star says he’s been filming the construction and expansion of Star Yak Ranch, starting from when he bought his first yak. Screenshot Snapchat/@jeffreestar, Instagram/@jeffreestar

Jeffree Star said he trademarked “Star Yak Ranch” to protect his expanding business.

The controversial makeup guru bought a $US1.1 ($AU2) million Wyoming ranch and a herd of yaks.

Star trademarked the brand for categories like yarn, pet food, and butchering services.

Jeffree Star says that his plans for his newly acquired herd of yaks will soon be revealed – and that “nothing is happening except brushing them, loving them, and feeding them.”

In a Snapchat story on Tuesday, the controversial makeup mogul and beauty YouTuber said that he had been building “Star Yak Ranch,” which he filed to trademark through his Wyoming-based LLC on August 4.

On Tuesday, Insider reported on public filings that showed Star’s new self-titled LLC in Wyoming filed to trademark Star Yak Ranch across several categories related to farming and agriculture. Tibetan yaks are ox-like creatures originally found in the Himalayas that can be farmed for a variety of purposes, including yarn made from yak fur and a variety of edible items like yak meat.

Star’s LLC filed to trademark Star Yak Ranch in categories including clothing, edible pet treats, and butchering services.

Since Insider’s report was published, tweets have gained traction speculating that Star, whose makeup and cosmetics line was vegan and cruelty-free, would go on to sell yak meat from the animals raised on his farm.

Star appeared to be responding to the complaints and called his yaks “majestic creatures.”

“We’ve been filming so much stuff the last month, from the very first yak getting there until right now,” Star said on Snapchat. “Having a ranch has been so fulfilling. It’s actually something I’ve dreamed about since I was little.”

Star said the move was to protect himself from people using his trademark in those categories.

According to a public filing, Star plans to sell yak products like yak yarn and pet food made from yak meat. Screenshot/Justia

“So let’s say I trademark it for yarn, cheese, breeding, butchering, et cetera, it doesn’t mean I’m doing any of those things,” Star said. “When I’m laying on a yak and I’m naming them, nothing is happening except brushing them, loving them, and feeding them.”

Since August 2020, Star has documented his move from LA to Casper, Wyoming – going from a city of nearly 4 million people to one with 58,000. He purchased a $US1.1 ($AU2) million ranch and says he owns over 500 acres of property and more than 40 yaks. Star also shocked longtime fans of his luxurious California lifestyle by announcing that he would sell his $US14.6 ($AU20) mansion in Hidden Hills.

As Star has posted about his yak journey on new Star Yak Ranch social media profiles, he has also promoted other local yak farmers in the Casper area and purchased some yaks from them. In one recent story, he visited a local farmers market and showed a stand selling yak meat.

Star told his followers that it’s a “blessing” to wake up near his yaks every day and that “they’ve really helped ground me.”

