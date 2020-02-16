Jeffree Star spent his first Valentine's Day since his breakup with Trisha Paytas in Las Vegas riding in a pink Hummer limo

Screenshot Instagram/jeffreestar Newly single Jeffree Star and Trisha Paytas spent Valentine’s Day together in Las Vegas.

Jeffree Star celebrated through his first Valentine’s Day since breaking up with Nathan Schwandt by heading to Las Vegas with Trisha Paytas for the weekend.

Star showed off his private jet flight, pink Hummer limo, and designer outfits on Valentine’s Day alongside his good friend Paytas, who was most recently romantically linked to Jaclyn Hill’s ex-husband Jon Hill.

He also brought along a few friends and met up with fellow YouTuber Rich Lux while in Vegas.

Beauty mogul Jeffree Star spent his Valentine’s Day with none other than YouTuber Trisha Paytas, as the two jetted off to Las Vegas for a fun weekend. The newly single YouTuber and makeup CEO celebrated with Paytas and made his disdain for the holiday clear in a series of Snapchats and Instagram Stories.

In a good morning briefing with his Pomeranians, Star began his day at his $US14.6 million mansion saying, “We’re off to Vegas for the weekend to see some amazing performances and b—- I’m ready honey.”

“It is Valentine’s, hi, does anyone care? I don’t,” he added, swinging the camera around to show two of his armed security guards patrolling his expansive veranda.

“My security guards are on patrol ready to kill anyone who tries to even look in my direction on Valentine’s,” Star said. “I’m kidding, but the dogs are enjoying the weather.”

Screenshot Instagram/jeffreestar Jeffree Star showed off his and Trisha Paytas’ shoes, their limo, and his late-night look.

Star, 34, recently announced his breakup with his boyfriend of five years, Nathan Schwandt, while Paytas was most recently (and only briefly) romantically linked with beauty guru Jaclyn Hill’s ex-husband Jon Hill.

In the Instagram stories, the two flew to Vegas on a private jet accompanied by some more of Star’s friends, then took a hot pink Hummer limo from the tarmac. Star initially wore a Gucci tracksuit and carried a Hermès purse, then later changed into bright pink Balenciaga sneakers, a lavender eye look, and a Dior jumpsuit.

On Instagram, Star also showed himself meeting up with YouTuber Rich Lux and testing which beauty guru Paytas was with an Instagram filter – and it landed on him.

Meanwhile, Star is preparing to launch his new “Blood Lust” makeup line online and in stores on February 21.

