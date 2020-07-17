Trisha Paytas says Jeffree Star apologised for insulting her weight and past drug use, and has been 'working on himself'

Screenshot/@trishapaytas, @jeffreestar Trisha Paytas said Jeffree Star reached out to her to apologise, but she wasn’t willing to accept it.

YouTuber Trisha Paytas said beauty mogul Jeffree Star privately reached out to apologise for insulting her weight, skin, and past drug use on the pair’s 2020 Valentine’s Day weekend trip to Las Vegas.

Previously, a former friend of Star’s named Tab David made a since-deleted YouTube video about overhearing Star make fun of Paytas behind her back during the trip.

Paytas later confirmed that David was referring to her and that the Vegas trip left her “in tears.”

Beauty mogul Jeffree Star still has yet to re-emerge in the public eye following explosive drama involving him and fellow YouTuber and business partner Shane Dawson, but according to YouTuber Trisha Paytas, he’s been “working on himself” behind-the-scenes.

During a July 15 vlog, Paytas said Star has “reached out and tried to apologise” for comments he made that left Paytas “in tears” during a February 2020 trip the pair took to Las Vegas.

In Paytas’ June 30 video “Tati dumb as hell,” addressing the drama in the beauty community, Paytas confirmed claims about her trip with Star that were brought forward by Star’s former friend, model Tab David.

In a since-deleted video, David said Star and his entourage on the trip said “the most disgusting, horrible things” about an unnamed friend, who Paytas confirmed was her. David said Star body-shamed Paytas, made fun of her weight and skin, and made comments about her past drug abuse and recovery. He also showed DMs sent between him and Paytas that included Paytas saying she should be “cancelled” if she spoke out about Star.

In the middle of a fast-food mukbang vlog, drama channel Spill Sesh first reported, Paytas explained why she’s “not really ready to accept the apology.”

“I don’t consider Jeffree a close friend because of the stuff I heard,” Paytas said. “He has reached out and tried to apologise and I feel his pain, I can understand it […] but I’m not really ready to accept the apology, you know what I mean? Or at least be friends on that level. Because it really did hurt, that trip in Vegas, like it’s petty s—, it really is petty, it’s not that big of a deal. I just like cried when I came home, I was just like ‘Wow.’ It felt very ‘Mean Girls.'”

While eating Jack in the Box fries and spicy chicken nuggets, Paytas ruminated on the perception that she engages in feuds for “clicks and drama.” Paytas argued that she doesn’t and unlike David did in his since-deleted video, Paytas said she wouldn’t read private DMs just to start drama.

“It’s not that I’m scared, I just don’t want the drama,” Paytas said. “And it doesn’t make him a bad person, plenty of friend groups have that sort of banter, sense of humour, whatever, and it just did not make me feel good.”

The YouTuber added that she does “feel for Jeffree” and thinks “he’s working on himself.”

“I really do think like some things he can’t help, because you’re traumatized, you’re trying to cover something up, I don’t know,” she said. “I’m not trying to make excuses. All that to say, I never sat down to say ‘This is what happened to me with Jeffree Star’ because I don’t want to be in drama, I truly, truly don’t.”

While most of the recent drama has revolved around Dawson’s old, offensive videos, Star has also received scrutiny for his history, which includes racist remarks, and his past working relationship with Dahvie Vanity, a singer accused by dozens of women of child-sex-abuse and sexual assault.

Star has yet to reappear online using his own social media profiles, but has appeared on Instagram with Blac Chyna and in friends’ Instagram stories. On July 10, Morphe, the cosmetics company that distributes Jeffree Star Cosmetics in stores, cut ties with Star.

