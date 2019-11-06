Jeffree Star fans are selling the YouTuber's sold-out beauty products for more than double their original price as customers wait for a restock

Crystal Cox/Insider The Jeffree Star Cosmetics x Shane Dawson collaboration was one of the biggest makeup launches of the year.

The Jeffree Star Cosmetics x Shane Dawson collaboration sold out almost immediately after it launched on Friday.

As fans eagerly await a restock of the makeup, some people are reselling products from the collection for more than double the retail prices.

Eye-shadow palettes were listed on eBay for $US130 to $US400, while lipsticks were available for $US10 to $US550.

On Instagram, Star addressed the resellers by telling them to “relax.” He also confirmed that 120,000 more palettes would go on sale Tuesday, with more restocks coming in early 2020.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Jeffree Star Cosmetics x Shane Dawson makeup collaboration sold out almost immediately after launching on Friday.

While fans eagerly await a restock, some people are reselling the coveted products for more than double their retail price. There are also “preorders” on eBay, meaning some sellers are charging shoppers for makeup they haven’t actually received in the mail yet.

The $US52 Conspiracy eye-shadow palette seems to be one of the most popular items being resold. While some were listed for as much as $US400, most were priced at about $US135.

Amanda Krause/Insider Jeffree Star Cosmetics palettes on eBay.

The $US18 liquid lipsticks, on the other hand, had bidding prices from $US10 to $US100.

eBay Some lipsticks were listed for $US100.

Bundles of the entire collection were available for as much as $US1,299, while liquid-lipstick bundles could be found for up to $US550.

Star addressed makeup resellers on Monday

In a video on his Instagram Story, Star encouraged people to think twice before purchasing resold makeup online.

“When it comes to JSC, I never speak on these things,” Star said. “I know people resell makeup for a living. I know people out there, as a customer, will pay triple the price of something if you really want it right now.

Jeffree Star/Instagram Jeffree Star’s Instagram video on Monday.

“But just remember that Shane put so much blood, sweat, and tears into this project,” he continued. “And if you do want to wait for the palette, it will be back, of course, you guys. You know we’re going to do everything in our power. Every few months it’s going to be back.”

He added: “I just feel weird putting money in someone else’s pocket that literally did nothing. So if you’re reselling the Shane palette, I get it, not gonna hate, I never speak on these things, but b—-, relax, and just support Shane.”

Star said he and Dawson would restock their eye-shadow palettes on Tuesday

In his Instagram video, Star also confirmed that he and Dawson had 60,000 units left of each eye-shadow palette in their collection that would go on sale on Tuesday.

Once the products sell out, he and Dawson won’t be able to restock until early 2020, he said.

Star did not say what time the products would go on sale because he didn’t want to “cause a stir.”

“We don’t want to say an exact time and cause a stir and break the website again,” Star said. “Listen, Friday was vicious. It was crazy. We all got through it, but, you guys, it was really intense. So when it’s up, it’s up. You’ll find it, and me and Shane, of course, will share the link once it’s actually live.”

Representatives for Jeffree Star Cosmetics did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.