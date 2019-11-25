Jeffree Star says he isn't on Tati Westbrook's PR list, which is why he didn't review her Tati Beauty eyeshadow launch

Screenshot YouTube/jeffreestar Jeffree Star and Tati Westbrook in a 2017 collaboration video on Star’s channel.

Beauty YouTuber Jeffree Star let slip a tidbit about the state of his relationship with fellow beauty guru Tati Westbrook in his review of Jaclyn Hill’s highlighter launch.

While discussing a poll he posted to Twitter, Star said he’s gotten lots of replies asking why he hasn’t reviewed Westbrook’s Tati Beauty launch of an eyeshadow palette.

Star said he didn’t receive the palette, which is sold out, because he’s not on Westbrook’s PR list (although he did congratulate her for the launch).

PR lists are a big deal in the beauty community, and excluding Star from hers may stoke suspicions that Westbrook isn’t happy with how their friendship got tangled in the James Charles-centered Dramageddon earlier in 2019.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Makeup mogul Jeffree Star revealed new information concerning his relationship with fellow beauty guru Tati Westbrook in a new video on Sunday, letting slip that he was not on the PR list for Tati Beauty.

At the beginning of his video, Star discusses the poll he tweeted asking fans if he should review Jaclyn Hill’s highlighter launch, which received an overall positive response. He also says that a lot of replies to the poll asked why he hadn’t reviewed the Tati Beauty Textured Neutrals Vol 1 palette, the first release from Westbrook’s new makeup endeavour.

“Baby, I’m not on the PR list, I wasn’t sent the palette, and the palette is actually sold out so Tati, congratulations girl, you did that,” Star says, noting that he hopes to try the palette when it’s back in stock.

PR lists are key in the beauty community, especially concerning vloggers. Whenever someone releases a new beauty product, influential makeup artists on the product’s PR list receive them for free so that they can review them. Star in particular, as the most subscribed-to beauty YouTuber, is on a lot of PR lists, and a review by him can elevate a product’s standing – or damage its reputation – and encourage buyers one way or the other.

By removing Star from her PR list, Westbrook was making a consequential decision, especially since she was releasing her palette in the midst of other big launches, like James Charles’ mini palette and Star’s own conspiracy palette.

Fans noticed in October – right after Westbrook’s launch – that Star had unfollowed her on Instagram and later, Twitter. He claimed that there was no drama there, but fans surmised that it might have something to do with the fact that the Tati Beauty palette was coming out less than a week before Star’s collaboration with Shane Dawson debuted.

Star and Westbrook have collaborated before, so it’s not an issue of them not having a relationship in the past. Rather, Westbrook seems to have deliberately decided not to engage with Star.

That may be because of Star’s involvement in the Dramageddon feud between Westbrook and Charles, which changed everything for everyone involved in this situation. Westbrook gained millions of subscribers, giving her a significantly larger platform for the launch of Tati Beauty.

Star also played into the drama – a move that has since proved controversial, because he accused Charles of criminal acts and never followed up with the proof he originally promised he had. Both Westbrook and Star expressed regret for how they handled the situation, and Westbrook even deleted her initial video about Charles.

Specifically, Westbrook said she didn’t want Charles to have faced as much online bullying as he did, and Star contributed to a lot of that by amping up the allegations against him. Since Dramageddon, none of the main players have been friendly with each other, even though Star seemingly jumped in on Westbrook’s behalf.

In the rest of his review of Hill’s highlighter launch, Star says he thinks Hill should get a second chance after her first disastrous lipstick launch, which he does suggest was handled poorly by the guru. He determines that her loose shimmer highlight is “Jeffree Star approved,” but he’s less impressed by the other products in the line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.