Inside Jeffree Star’s rocky relationship with the Kardashian-Jenners, from makeup feuds to a rumored affair with Kanye West

Jeffree Star first lashed out at Kylie Jenner’s beauty brand in April 2016.

At the time, he took to social media to critique lip glosses he purchased from Kylie Cosmetics. According to Allure , Star said in a now-deleted tweet that he was “SO disappointed” in the products because they had damaged wands that he described as “unacceptable.”

He added in a Snapchat video at the time that he “loved” Jenner, but felt her products should be held to a high standard.

“This is no hate whatsoever, it’s just like, when you’re a multi-million dollar celebrity, why would you put anything out half-assed?” Star said in the video, which has been reposted to YouTube.

“So no offense to her, but these are f—— garbage,” Star said before throwing the Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses in the trash.