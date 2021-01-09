Inside Jeffree Star's rocky relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family, from makeup feuds to a rumoured affair with Kanye West

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Jeffree Star at Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty event in 2017.

Jeffree Star and the Kardashian-Jenner family are all major players in the beauty industry.

As a result, they have formed a rocky relationship over the years that’s seen both friendships and feuds.

Star has clashed the most with Kylie Jenner and her beauty brands, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

Most recently, Star was rumoured to be having an affair with Kim Kardashian West’s husband Kanye West, though Star and sources close to West have denied the claims.

The year 2021 began with wild rumours that Kanye West had been cheating on Kim Kardashian West with YouTuber Jeffree Star.

Though Star and sources close to West have denied the claims, the scandal can be added to a long list of friendships and feuds between the makeup mogul and the Kardashian-Jenner family.

In the past, Star has shared positive reviews of products from both Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner’s beauty brands on his YouTube channel. He’s also harshly criticised them, and attempted to start numerous feuds with Jenner. More recently, he lashed out at the Kylie Skin brand, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian’s 11-year-old son Mason Disick.

There’s a lot to keep up with, so we’ve compiled a timeline of Star’s rocky relationship with the famous family.

Jeffree Star first lashed out at Kylie Jenner’s beauty brand in April 2016.

Jeffree Star/Snapchat Jeffree Star shared these Snapchat videos about Kylie Cosmetics in April 2016.

At the time, he took to social media to critique lip glosses he purchased from Kylie Cosmetics. According to Allure, Star said in a now-deleted tweet that he was “SO disappointed” in the products because they had damaged wands that he described as “unacceptable.”

He added in a Snapchat video at the time that he “loved” Jenner, but felt her products should be held to a high standard.

“This is no hate whatsoever, it’s just like, when you’re a multi-million dollar celebrity, why would you put anything out half-assed?” Star said in the video, which has been reposted to YouTube.

“So no offence to her, but these are f—— garbage,” Star said before throwing the Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses in the trash.

Still, there didn’t seem to be any bad blood between Star and Jenner at the time.

Kylie Cosmetics/Instagram Kylie Cosmetics made this Instagram post on April 17, 2016, after Jeffree Star’s comments.

Shortly after Star’s criticism, Kylie Cosmetics shared a lengthy post on Instagram in which Jenner said she “stopped all production and changed” the wands of her lip glosses when she noticed customer complaints. She also promised to send new lip glosses to everyone who received damaged products.

Star shared yet another statement about Jenner and her brand following the Instagram post. On Twitter, according to Allure, he wrote: “How ironic that it took ME giving an honest review, which got worldwide attention, to get Kylie Cosmetics to make a statement. I’m just glad they’re finally addressing the issue and fixing it, that’s all me and every customer that got those wands wanted.”

Though Star has since deleted his tweet, according to Allure, he “cleared the air, making sure people knew there was no bad blood between him and Jenner” on the social-media platform.

Jenner responded to Star by tweeting the message “I have the same passion,” with a yellow-heart emoji.

The following month, however, Star dissed Kylie Cosmetics once again.

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images Jeffree Star accused Kylie Jenner of overcharging for her lipsticks in May 2016.

In a May 2016 interview with Cheryl Wischhover for Racked, Star discussed the former lip-gloss controversy, said the products “suck,” and described Jenner’s tweet to him as being a “half-arse” response.

When asked by Wischhover if he felt Jenner had done proper research before creating her famous lipsticks, Star replied: “No. I can already say no without you finishing the sentence. No.”

“She found a lab that makes a $US5 formula and they’re called Colourpop,” Star said. “They gave her the same exact one with her name on it and charged $US20 more. I’m bored.”

Racked noted that Jenner working with Colourpop was a popular theory at the time, though there was no evidence to confirm she was selling the brand’s lipsticks under her brand name. Today, it’s well known that Seed Beauty is a shared manufacturer behind numerous beauty brands, including Kylie Cosmetics and Colourpop.

But that didn’t stop him from reviewing and discussing Kylie Cosmetics products on his YouTube channel in 2016 and 2017.

Jeffree Star/YouTube Jeffree Star reviewed Kylie Jenner’s makeup products throughout 2016 and 2017.

In a July 2016 video, the makeup mogul defended his comments about Jenner’s lip glosses, and once again compared her products to those created by Colourpop.

But by the following month, Star had seemingly put the past behind him.

“Now obviously I had one little bad experience with this brand,” Star said in an August 2016 review of Jenner’s products. “Does that mean I have to hate every product and talk s—? That’s not my style.”

He said he liked using one of the Kylie Cosmetics eye-shadow palettes in that video, and later went on to give Jenner’s lip kits a glowing review in September 2016. He also liked the KKW x Kylie Cosmetics lipstick collaboration in April 2017, and her purple palette in October 2017.

Jeffree Star posed with Kim Kardashian West at her beauty brand’s launch party in June 2017.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Kim Kardashian West, Jeffree Star, James Charles, and Amanda Ensing in June 2017.

One day after the party, which was held in Los Angeles, California, Star posted a selfie of himself with Kardashian West on Instagram, writing: “Serving you #Contour Queen realness ???? Congrats @kimkardashian on the launch of #KKWBeauty ????.”

He also shared a glowing YouTube review of Kardashian West’s first products the following day, and said he had met with the reality-television star both at her home and launch party to learn about the products.

“It was really cool to just have one-on-one time with her and actually hang out and talk,” Star said. “I know a lot of you saw me on Kim’s Snapchat and you were like ‘What the hell?'”

He then added that he’s a fan of Kardashian West’s entrepreneurial efforts, and said he’s had “amazing experiences with Kim, her mum, and the family.”

Just two months later, Star criticised Kardashian West’s makeup swatches — creating some messy drama in the process.

Jeffree Star/Instagram Jeffree Star criticised Kim Kardashian West just two months after this photo was taken.

On August 15, 2017, Kardashian West took to Instagram with swatches of her new powder contour kit. At the time, many of her fans – and even her makeup artist – teased the KKW Beauty founder about the splotchy lines she drew across her arm.

Then Star chimed on. In a now-deleted tweet, Star reportedly shared a screenshot of her Instagram story and wrote: “Umm… Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? ???? Looks like chalk.”

At first, Kardashian West seemed to take his comment in good fun, and even asked her fans on Instagram and Snapchat to stop sending Star hate for calling her out.

“I see that my fans are totally hating on someone like Jeffree Star for being honest about my struggle swatches, but because of his remarks, I’m learning from the best, like from Mario, how to swatch properly,” Kardashian West said while laughing.

“And I see you being so petty, bringing up things in his past where he was negative, but he’s also apologised for those things,” she continued. “I get it’s a serious deal if you say racial things, but I do believe in people changing, and people that apologise, I will give them the benefit of the doubt and accept that people change and move on.”

Kardashian West eventually apologised for defending Star’s controversial past.

Kim Kardashian West/Snapchat Kim Kardashian West apologised to her fans in a Snapchat story in August 2017.

“Hey guys, so I really wanted to apologise to you guys and my fans for defending a situation yesterday that I really didn’t know enough about,” Kardashian West said in a Snapchat and Instagram story. “I just feel a bit naive and I do wanna really apologise for me feeling like I had the right to say ‘get over it’ in a situation that involves racism.”

“I just don’t really feel like I have the right to speak on that, and I really, really, really am sorry,” she continued.

Kardashian West went on to say that she originally defended Star because she’s “always been about positivity” and doesn’t want negative comments spread across her social-media platforms.

“So I really am sorry, and I just want to move forward and be positive,” Kardashian West said. “And my last message is that just, I do believe that people are born to love and born with love and they’re taught to hate, so I have always had hopes that people can change and learn to be better and do better, and learn to find that love again, so never give up hope.”

Star seemingly ended his side of the argument in a series of now-deleted tweets.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Jeffree Star shared tweets about Kim Kardashian West in August 2017.

“Every news and media outlet in the world has emailed and called my office all day asking me for a Kim. K quote,” Star wrote at the time, according to Cosmopolitan. “Please f— off. Talking about makeup has turned into a blood bath since yesterday.”

He went on to say that there were “MORE IMPORTANT THINGS 2 WORRY ABOUT,” including a “literal piece of s— for a ‘president’ who is embarrassing our entire country.” He added that he “#cantrelate.”

“I get that people love drama and feed off of it, but attacking ME with hate and disgusting comments doesn’t fix anything,” he reportedly wrote. “You can’t call me something that I’m not. It’s getting old… Same b——- every time there’s online drama. CHILL and worry about YOU.”

“Who else is ready for this disgusting vile piece of s— @POTUS to be #impeached?” Star continued. “The media wants to keep us all distracted by news headlines about me and Kim, but let’s talk about how sad our country is right now.”

Star then addressed his “haters,” and urged them to “try fighting for something important.”

“Because with how dark and depressing America is right now, I don’t think I’m important,” he wrote. “Stop wasting time on gossip and focus on reality. If you’re upset about Jeffree Star and contour swatches and makeup drama, get the f— out of my mentions. You’re wasting your own time.”

Approximately one week later, however, Star reignited the drama while reviewing the KKW powder contour kits on his YouTube channel.

Jeffree Star/YouTube Jeffree Star shared his review of the KKW Beauty products on August 25, 2017.

“The internet and media they really are trying it, so of course, I have to address it if I’m going to review this product,”Star said at the start of his review.

Star first gave a timeline of events between himself and Kardashian West, and then repeatedly criticised social-media users and media outlets for bringing up racist comments he made in his past. He also urged his followers to take what they read in the media with “a grain of salt.”

“There was so much media attention on this subject because of Kim, I got thrown under the bus a little bit,” Star said. “Now, she did reach out to me – I do want to put that on record – because so many fake stories are out there.”

“Kim reached out to me the next day, we spoke on the phone, we’re all good,” he continued. “Obviously I’m about to review her product because yes, she did still send me her makeup.”

The vlogger gave Kardashian West’s makeup a positive review, and said it was “Jeffree Star approved.”

He then took to Twitter in December 2017 to share numerous complaints against Kylie Cosmetics products.

Jeffree Star/Twitter Jeffree Star shared this tweet about Kylie Cosmetics on December 10, 2017.

The makeup mogul first wrote a tweet about the price of Jenner’s $US360 brush set, writing: “Are the new @kyliecosmetics makeup brushes made out of animal hair? Is that why they’re so expensive?? B—- I’M STILL DUMBFOUNDED!!!!”

He then followed up with another now-deleted tweet in which he accused Kylie Cosmetics of using the same packaging that his brand does for its concealer line.

“I gotta know ONE THING…” Star wrote. “With all the f—— money she’s made, why did @kyliecosmetics use the SAME PACKAGING as my liquid lipsticks that have been out since 2014??? Invest and make something different maybe?”

Star’s criticism didn’t stop there — he later uploaded a scathing review of Jenner’s $US360 brushes to YouTube.

Jeffree Star/YouTube Jeffree Star shared his review of Kylie Jenner’s brushes on December 13, 2017.

He first described the Kylie Cosmetics brush case as looking “dinky” and feeling “very cheap.” He also said he felt it could be purchased at Dollar Tree.

Star was a bit more forgiving when reviewing the actual brushes, though he still concluded his video by saying the set was “not Jeffree Star approved.”

“For $US360, plus tax and plus shipping, there is no way in hell I’m going to recommend to my audience that you guys buy basically a $US400 brush set that you cannot touch or feel because of course, she is only an e-commerce brand,” Star said. “So you are going to take the risk if you do wanna buy these of: are they gonna work for you or not?”

Though Jenner never responded to Star’s criticism of her brushes, the latter influencer continued to criticise her and her brand.

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images Jeffree Star criticised Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Jenner throughout 2018.

As reported by Seventeen, Star took to Twitter in January 2018 to ask why Jenner hadn’t apologised for selling such expensive brushes. He’s since deleted the tweet.

Later in February 2018, according to PopBuzz, he shared on Twitter that he had been removed from the Kylie Cosmetics PR list, meaning he’d no longer receive free products from the brand for him to review.

“Just for the record, I could care less about getting free products,” Star wrote. “I buy anything I have ever wanted to review that you guys have told me about. I invest a lot into my channel and this is just pure comedy to me.”

“I love when I speak the truth about a product, and then I get removed,” he continued. “Hahaha these companies really be scared of the truth getting out to a huge audience.”

Star concluded by saying he’s in “a unique position” by reviewing makeup and also owning his own beauty brand. He also added that he’d continue to share his “100% honest opinions” in the future.

Despite his rocky relationship with Jenner, Star was still seemingly a fan of Kardashian West in April 2018.

Jeffree Star/YouTube Jeffree Star shared this review of KKW Beauty products on April 3, 2018.

Before reviewing the Makeup by Mario x KKW Beauty collection on his YouTube channel, Star shared a shady message that referenced Jenner and Kylie Cosmetics.

“Now I know you shady b—— thought that just like Kylie, Kim took me off the PR list,” Star said. He added that Kardashian West “can actually take some criticism” before winking at the camera.

Star later confirmed during the review that the products were sent to him by Kardashian West.

In his “Full Face of Brands that Hate Me” video, posted in July 2018, Star described Kylie Cosmetics products as “lacklustre” and boring.

Jeffree Star/YouTube Jeffree Star included Kylie Cosmetics in this video on July 17, 2018.

Star first said he was unimpressed with the brand’s blush in the shade X-rated and would be throwing it “in the trash” because he felt it was too sheer. He then criticised Jenner’s lipsticks, describing them as “a little drying.”

“I just think that there’s so many products being put out, it’s not exciting anymore,” Star said about Kylie Cosmetics. “It’s kind of lacklustre and I’m just kind of like over the brand at the moment. Maybe it’s gonna re-excite me in the future, maybe not, but right now, kind of like over it, and kind of like meh.”

March 2019 was filled with drama between Star and the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Jeffree Star/Twitter Jeffree Star called out Khloe Kardashian on March 1, 2019.

In the midst of a cheating scandal between Khloe Kardashian, her on-again off-again partner Tristan Thompson, and Kylie’s former friend Jordyn Woods, Star used social media to voice his opinion on the situation.

“Learn to co-parent on a healthy level and stop acting like your man isn’t trash either,” Star wrote in response to a tweet written by Khloe. “Thank you, now shut the f— up. – The World.”

He then claimed “the whole entire town” of Calabasas, California, knew Woods and Thompson had “been hooking up for at least a few months,” and added that “the rest of the world is now being played by lies. Nothing new lol.”

“I don’t need to say ‘allegedly’ because I only speak facts,”Star wrote on Twitter at the time.

He also shared a video about Khloe, Thompson, and Woods on Snapchat, saying “we gotta all as people stop giving a f— about these idiots.” He also called Thompson “a cheating, lying, piece of s—,” and said “for some reason, Khloe don’t really want to acknowledge that – you can’t blame EVERYTHING on Jordyn, miss thing.”

At one point that month, Star claimed that Jenner was named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes because he declined the feature.

Jeffree Star/Twitter Jeffree Star claimed on March 5, 2019, that he declined being featured by Forbes.

After Dictionary.com made a sarcastic tweet about Jenner’s Forbes title, Star replied by saying he “declined the feature so they had to pick someone.”

As Revelist pointed out at the time, Star’s tweet didn’t make perfect sense. Not only was Jenner named the youngest self-made billionaire as part of a feature on successful women in business, but there’s also a big age difference between the two stars: Star is 35 years old, and Kylie is 23 years old.

Approximately three months later, Star said his face felt “basic” after using Jenner’s skin-care products.

Jeffree Star/YouTube Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson reviewing Kylie Jenner’s skin-care line in June 2019.

On June 2, 2019, Star uploaded a video in which he reviewed the Kylie Skin line alongside Shane Dawson. At the start of his video, Star said he was both nervous and excited to try the line because people think “there’s past tea,” which Star acknowledged is true, before claiming the two “don’t care about each other.”

“There’s no, like, real, like, animosity,” Star said about his relationship with Jenner. “I just don’t really review her stuff anymore on my channel.”

As Star and Dawson began to review the products, Dawson said Kylie’s vitamin C serum smelled “like dog bacon,” while other products seemed “basic” to him. Star agreed and said his face “felt basic” after using Kylie Skin.

He later laughed at Jenner’s skin-care line, calling it a “complete joke” and “money grab.”

TrendMood/Instagram A screenshot of Jeffree Star’s response to an Instagram user.

In early July 2019, TrendMood, a blog that tracks new makeup releases, announced on Instagram that Jenner would be releasing three new Kylie Skin products for the summer. In response to the post, Star commented: “Hahahahahha.”

An Instagram user then mentioned that Star previously said he would no longer entertain beauty-community drama, and asked the YouTuber if he’s tired of being involved.

“You should probably have a seat, because as a human being on this planet, I’m allowed to comment on anyone’s releases,” Star responded. “It’s also my job.”

Star added that Jenner’s first skin-care drop “was a complete joke and was basically a money grab.” He told the user to “relax before trying to come for” him, and added: “I’d rather save millions of people money than letting them be ripped off by a celebrity.”

Star even feuded with a then 10-year-old member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Bullseye Event Group, Photo by Gotham/GC Images Jeffree Star tweeted and deleted a response to 11-year-old Mason Disick in April 2020.

As Insider’s Kat Tenbarge previously reported, 11-year-old Mason Disick – the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick – said during an April 2020 TikTok livestream that Star is “like spoiled AF,” or “as f—.”

When entertainment journalist Nola Marianna Ojumo tweeted about the comment afterwards, Star tweeted and quickly deleted a message aimed at Mason, who was 10 at the time.

“I had $US500 in my bank account six years ago,” Star wrote. “Maybe he’s confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made, hopefully his father can educate him soon!”

At the start of 2021, a rumour spread that Kanye West was having an affair with Star.

Jeffree Star/Instagram Rumours regarding Jeffree Star and Kanye West circled in early January 2021.

Ava Louise – an “online provocateur” known for “stretching the truth for viral posts” – recently shared a TikTok video in which she claimed West has been “hooking up with a very famous” male beauty star for months, as Tenbarge previously reported.

There was no concrete evidence to back up the claims, though some people believed that Star and West both having homes near each other in California and Wyoming could be partial proof.

Though Star joked about his reported relationship with West for a short time, he and sources close to West later said the rumours aren’t true.

Jeffree Star/YouTube Jeffree Star and his friends discuss rumours about him and Kanye West in January 2021.

When the rumours first circulated, Star deleted a 2011 tweet about West written after one of his concerts. At the same time, fans of Star pointed out that the makeup mogul previously made a reference to having sex with West and other stars in his 2009 song “B—-, Please.”

YouTube drama star Daniel “Keemstar” Keem said via Twitter on Wednesday that he texted Star to ask about the theory, and also shared a screenshot of Star’s response: “Hahaha I’m having the best time in Wyoming, come visit sometime!”

Star also shared two photos of himself on Instagram with the caption “I’m ready for Sunday Service ????,” referencing West’s well-known Christian musical events. He then addressed fans who were looking for West in old photos he’d posted.

By Thursday, however, Star said in a YouTube video that he’s “single” and “not sleeping with anyone.” He also described the rumours about Kim and West getting divorced because of Star as the “dumbest s—” he’s ever read.

“I like very tall men,” Star said in his video. “Me and Kanye have never hung out and this whole thing is really funny.”

Sources close to West and Kardashian West also told Insider that the rumours are false.

