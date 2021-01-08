Jeffree Star addressed a theory that Kanye West is in the reflection of his sunglasses in an old picture

Twitter/@jeffreestar, Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair Who is the mystery man in Jeffree Star’s sunglasses? Some people speculate it’s Kanye West.

Jeffree Star tweeted that “e-detectives” are trying to see who’s in the reflection of his sunglasses in a picture he took earlier this week in Wyoming.

Star is referencing the viral rumour that he’s romantically involved with Kanye West, who was speculated to be one of the figures seen in Star’s sunglasses.

But there’s no actual evidence to substantiate the rumour that Kanye cheated on Kim Kardashian West with Star, who seems to be sarcastically playing along with the attention he’s receiving.

Makeup mogul Jeffree Star is continuing to play into the rumour that he and rapper Kanye West are having romantic rendezvous in Wyoming. Star tweeted on Thursday that “e-detectives” are studying a picture Star posted earlier this week â€” feeding into the theory that West is one of the people you can spot in the reflection of Star’s sunglasses.

On Wednesday, Star also tweeted a new picture of himself and captioned it that he’s “ready for Sunday Service,” adding to speculation that Kanye cheated on wife Kim Kardashian West with Star. The bizarre conspiracy theory started Tuesday night on TikTok after Page Six reported that Kanye and Kim are headed toward a divorce.

Why are all the e-detectives trying to see who is in my sunglasses reflection??? ???? https://t.co/UWevGgMZyp — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 7, 2021

A TikTok posted by influencer and self-admitted troll Ava Louise started the rumour, with Louise saying the divorce came as “no surprise” because she’s been hearing about Kanye and Star “for months.” “A lot of people in the scene have known for a while,” Louise, who is known for scripted “Dr. Phil” appearances and parodying the “coronavirus challenge,” said in the video.

@realavalouiise i cant say WHO cuz hell sue me hint hint but its part of thereason Kanyes so religious now its his self hatred …. my sourceis legit I promiss loriginal sound – Ava Louise

Louise told Insider there’s no “concrete evidence” that Kanye and Star are actually involved, and has gone on to claim that Kanye also had an entanglement with Cole Carrigan, a smaller beauty influencer who is friends with her. Carrigan didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

In addition to his sarcastic tweets about Kanye, Star also responded to a request for comment sent by YouTube drama personality Keemstar. Star texted back “Hahaha” and “I’m having the best time in Wyoming, come visit sometime!” When drama YouTuber Dustin Dailey reached out to Star for comment, he says Star called him on FaceTime and said the rumour wasn’t true.

Despite the lack of any evidence, the bizarre conspiracy about Star and Kanye trended on Twitter and TikTok on Wednesday, with theories that the beauty YouTuber and rapper both have properties in Hidden Hills, California and in Wyoming due to their relationship. Star and a representative for Kanye didn’t respond to Insider’s request for comment.

