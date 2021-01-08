Jeffree Star posts video addressing rumours that he cheated with Kanye West

Jason Koerner/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images A source also told E! News that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West denied the rumours.

In a new YouTube video, Jeffree Star finally debunked a viral conspiracy theory that Kanye West cheated on Kim Kardashian West with him.

After feeding into the bizarre rumour started by a TikTok troll with sarcastic tweets, Star said the rumour was the “dumbest s—” he’s ever heard.

Sources close to Kardashian West and West told Insider there was no truth to the rumours coming from TikTok.

The chaos surrounding Jeffree Star and Kanye West is finally coming to a close. After fanning the flames of speculation with sarcastic tweets, Jeffree Star finally denied that he and West are romantically involved.

“I guess some girl made up a whole lie on TikTok and it went viral,” Star said in a new YouTube video, referencing the influencer who started the rumour. “I’m single, I’m not sleeping with anyone.”

Star went on to say that the theory that Kanye and wife Kim Kardashian West are getting divorced due to Kanye cheating with him is the “dumbest s—” he’s ever read in his entire life. “I like very tall men,” Star added. “Me and Kanye have never hung out and this whole thing is really funny.”

The TikTok that caused Star’s name to trend throughout the day on Wednesday was created by Ava Louise, a frequent internet troll who also started the parody “coronavirus challenge” and appears regularly on “Dr. Phil.”

@realavalouiise i cant say WHO cuz hell sue me hint hint but its part of thereason Kanyes so religious now its his self hatred …. my sourceis legit I promiss loriginal sound – Ava Louise

After Louise’s TikTok spawned the rumour, sleuths also dug through Star’s past comments about Kanye and found lyrics in his 2009 song “Bitch, Please!” about having sex with Kanye. Star addressed the lyrics in his new video, calling them “very Eminem” and saying that he mentions other celebrities and says “crazy s—” about them in the song.

Separately, sources close Kim and Kanye told Insider that the rumours coming from TikTok were false.

Before denying the rumours on YouTube, Star played into the hype around the conspiracy with tweets about being “ready for Sunday Service,” a reference to Kanye’s “Sunday Service” events, and insinuating that Kanye appears in the reflection of Star’s sunglasses in a photo taken earlier this week. Both Star and Kanye now own property in Wyoming.

Representatives for Star didn’t respond to Insider’s request for comment.

