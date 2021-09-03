YouTube’s beauty gurus, ranked from most to least popular

1. Manny Gutierrez, aka Manny MUA, is the only creator on the list with a positive net favorability rating of 10.5%.

Manny Gutierrez, better known as Manny MUA to his 4.8 million YouTube subscribers , has been in his fair share of drama over his seven years as a beauty. But his popularity has been on the rise.

Gutierrez was best known for the makeup looks he posted on Instagram as an artist at Mac before becoming a full-time YouTuber. In 2017, he became the first male brand ambassador for Maybelline.

Gutierrez was a central figure in August 2018’s “Dramageddon” — the bitter friendship war that tore the beauty world apart. It led to a very public falling out between Gutierrez and his former friend and fellow YouTuber Jeffree Star, whose fans responded by digging up a Snapchat video where Gutierrez acted suspicious of an Uber driver who couldn’t speak English. He lost about 200,000 subscribers in the aftermath.

Just over a year later, Gutierrez spoke out about what happened, saying his cancellation was the “darkest period” of his life. He is open about his past and fans have praised him for taking accountability and growing from the experience.

In a poll taken in April, Gutierrez’s net favorability rating was -6%. Since then, he launched a Snapchat series in which he helped young queer people come out, and collaborated with the Biden administration on a video about the COVID-19 vaccine.

This quarter, Gutierrez has risen to a positive net favorability rating of 10.5%. Out of the 5.2% of poll respondents who knew of him, 26.3% didn’t like him, while 36.8% did.