Jeffree Star says his 103-year-old grandmother is real, but here's why some YouTube sleuths are still suspicious

Jeffree Star has alluded many times to his centenarian Grandma Mary, including in his most recent video, when he insisted she exists.

Star was addressing “rumours” about him, including the rampant YouTube theory that something is amiss with Star’s now 103-year-old grandmother.

Star cleared up one point of confusion in his video, but YouTube sleuths have raised questions about conflicting ages, birthdays, and photos concerning Grandma Mary.

Jeffree Star frequently mentions Grandma Mary, his very elderly grandmother who recently turned 103 years old. Or did she? YouTube sleuths and drama channels have theorised for months about Star’s grandmother, thanks to seemingly contradictory posts Star has made about her age, her birthday, and his visits to see her.

But in his latest video, Star addressed the rumours, insisting that Grandma Mary is real.

“You know how I’ve mentioned my grandma a few times, my Grandma Mary, her real age is 103,” Star said. “She turned that on July of this year. But when we did our video, I said my 100-year-old grandma, so everyone thinks that she’s not real. My grandma’s not real, and I fabricated her, and she’s all a lie. You guys, oh my god, I can’t.”

There are several puzzle pieces explaining why Star’s critics are suspicious about Grandma Mary.

Star has lied about his family members before, and had his aunt pretend to be his mother for 5 years

Lying about or full-on fabricating a grandmother may seem outlandish, even by beauty YouTube standards. In the context of Star, however, it’s not unprecedented. In August 2018 (as drama YouTuber D’Angelo Wallace pointed out in his exhaustive timeline of Star’s controversies), Star admitted that the woman he had shown and referred to as his mother for five years was actually his aunt.

I don’t think it’s a bad thing that he made the decision not to associate with his real mother. I do think it’s absolutely insane that he was using an actress to PRETEND to be his mom, because at this point how am I supposed to believe literally anything from his mouth? pic.twitter.com/aI0nsxySbO — D'Angelo Wallace (@dangelno) June 30, 2020

Star posed with his aunt for pictures that he later captioned as his mother and he named her as his mother, which led to the Google search results for “Jeffree Star mother” showing his aunt, Laurie Steininger. Steininger even had social-media profiles posing as Star’s mother that fans interacted with.

In his video admitting that Steininger wasn’t his real mother, Star said “it started out as a cute little white lie” but went on for years before he decided to tell his audience that he saw his mother one time over a 10-year period, while Steininger stood in for her.

But beyond having his aunt pose as his mother, the actual details Star has posted about his supposed paternal grandmother don’t all align.

Star has posted contradictory ages and birthdays for his Grandma Mary

Star mentions Grandma Mary a lot on Twitter and in videos, but her age and birthday have shifted around a lot, too. He started tweeting heavily about her in 2019, and referred to her as 100 several times, starting in March 2019.

Seeing my 100 year old grandmother blend her foundation with my #MorphexJeffreeStar brush made me cry this morning ???? It was so sweet ???? — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 21, 2019

He also referred to her as 100 in September 2019, after when he currently says her birthday is (sometime in July).

What is everyone doing today?? I’m at a family BBQ getting my 100 year old grandma stoned ???? I love bonding time with family ⭐️ — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) September 2, 2019

September 2019 is also when Star released his video following along with his “100 Year Old Grandma’s Favourite Makeup Tutorial.”

???????? NEW VIDEO ALERT!! ???? I followed my 100 year old grandma’s FAVORITE makeup tutorial!!! Omg pray for me…. https://t.co/WnnzkvuM3p — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) September 6, 2019

Star now says that him calling her 100 for the video was more of a generalisations than him stating her exact age. On Twitter, in November 2019, she jumped to 102 years old.

My 102 year old grandma is wearing the top row from the #ConspiracyPalette to Thanksgiving dinner today!!!! ???? Brb crying — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) November 28, 2019

And in January 2020, Star said she would be turning 103 in July.

I’ve been in Orange County all day visiting my Grandma Mary who will be turning 103 years old this July! ???????? Nate has been at my house w the dogs all day. Media outlets reporting lies about him: Stop, it’s not going to work. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 12, 2020

However, just three months later, Star tweeted a picture of him holding Grandma Mary’s hands and wrote that her birthday was in June, not July.

Spending time with my Grandma Mary who turns 103 this June is so priceless ???? She told me stories about my dad that I’ve never heard before and showed me so many photos from her vault ???????? Meant the world to me #StarFamily pic.twitter.com/xnJ7N9c4hL — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 24, 2020

But before either birthday would have occurred, he also tweeted Grandma Mary was 103 in May 2020.

My 103 year old Grandma Mary just called me saying: 'I just saw you on @NBCNews and they're talking about #cremated, bitch I thought you wanted to be buried in a pink mausoleum!! Did you lie to me??" — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 18, 2020

As of right now, Star says Grandma Mary is 103 and her birthday was in July.

A picture of Star going to visit Grandma Mary in June also caused a lot of confusion

If you don’t already have whiplash, there’s another supposed Grandma Mary birthday to take into consideration. Star posted a picture of himself on a private jet on Instagram on June 26, and the original caption read: “My grandmother just turned 103 years old and I asked her how she wanted to celebrate. We’re going to take her to visit the first house she ever lived in as a child. Grateful for every second I get to spend w her.”

In this midst of his current drama, Jeffree Star decided to let us all know how unBOTHererd he is by hopping on a plane to fly his grandma out! Of course, don’t let my disdain for Jeffy boy fool you, I do still want to wish his grandmother a happy 103rd birthday! pic.twitter.com/ZNn5Ao2pSk — D'Angelo Wallace (@dangelno) June 30, 2020

This photo caused confusion for two reasons. One, the changing birthday – again. Two, the picture Star posted wasn’t from June 26. He first tweeted it on January 30, 2020. So, even if Star really was jet-setting to go see his (102-year-old? 103-year-old?) grandmother, he was reusing an old picture to demonstrate it.

Star never acknowledged the changing birthday or old picture, but he changed the Instagram caption to just a heart emoji after critics started to take notice.

There’s one final thing to mention about Grandma Mary: Star tends to bring her up whenever he’s been embroiled in drama or is trying to promote a product. That plane picture he posted to Instagram came right before Star disappeared from the internet entirely, because he and Shane Dawson were getting dragged for old content.

Four of the Grandma Mary tweets starting in 2019 are to promote either Star’s channel or his different makeup launches. And the one from January 2020 doubled as Star denying rumours that his ex-boyfriend cheated on him with a woman.

Having an elderly grandmother in your life that you dote on can help craft a caring, familial image. In Star’s case, that may have been the intention, but Grandma Mary mostly causes confusion.

