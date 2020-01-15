Jeffree Star is discontinuing 2 of his popular eye-shadow palettes, and fans are devastated

Jeffree Star/YouTube Jeffree Star showcases the Alien eye-shadow palette in an October 2018 YouTube video.

Jeffree Star announced on Tuesday that his namesake brand, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, will be discontinuing the Thirsty and Alien eye-shadow palettes.

The makeup mogul said on Twitter that his brand is doing so to “make room for all the new s— dropping in 2020.”

Though many fans seem excited to purchase new products created by Star, others are devastated by his announcement.

Both palettes are sold out online at the time of writing, though some might be available at Morphe stores across the US.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jeffree Star has plans to release new beauty products in 2020 – but first, he’s discontinuing some fan-favourite items.

On Tuesday, the makeup mogul announced on Twitter that his namesake brand, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, would be discontinuing the Thirsty and Alien eye-shadow palettes. The first eye-shadow palette launched during summer 2018, and the latter product was released alongside the brand’s 2018holidaycollection.

“Good morning everyone… Yes the rumours are true,” Star wrote. “#JeffreeStarCosmetics is discontinuing the Thirsty & Alien eyeshadow palettes! Time to make room for all the new s— dropping in 2020!”

Good morning everyone… Yes the rumors are true ????#JeffreeStarCosmetics is discontinuing the Thirsty & Alien eyeshadow palettes! Time to make room for all the new shit dropping in 2020! — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 14, 2020

You can still purchase the Alien and Thirsty eye-shadow palettes, but for a high price

The Alien eye-shadow palette previously retailed for $US52, and the Thirsty palette cost $US48. At the time of writing, however, both products are not available on the Jeffree Star Cosmetics website. Similarly, the palettes are sold out on the websites of Morphe and Beauty Bay – two retailers that stock Star’s products.

It’s currently unclear if any brick-and-mortar Morphe stores in the US have leftover stock of either palette. Representatives for Morphe did not immediately respond when Insider reached out for clarification.

One place where customers can currently purchase both palettes, however, is eBay. Sellers on the online marketplace have both palettes listed for prices between $US38 and $US150 at the time of writing. Still, it should be noted that eBay is not a licensed retailer of Jeffree Star Cosmetics, so be aware that makeup from unlicensed retailers could potentially be used, or even counterfeit.

eBay Some eBay sellers are charging $US150 for Jeffree Star Cosmetics palettes.

Some fans are devastated by Jeffree Star’s announcement

On Twitter, many people expressed frustration that they hadn’t purchased the palettes yet, and likely never will.

Can we please get one more restock of the #Thirsty palette and the #Alien palette before they are discontinued. Please please please, @JeffreeStar! ????????????❤️ — Kim Wright (@kimswright) January 14, 2020

I'm sad to say that not only is the Thirsty Palette officially discontinued, but the Alien Palette as well. I was planning on purchasing it but I think I'll wait to get the Conspiracy Palette. My 2020 is off to a bad start y'all. Why @JeffreeStar https://t.co/GBHbOfe9uJ pic.twitter.com/IJzwozVR3U — zulma???????? (@missvintagela) January 14, 2020

NOOOOOOO I NEED THE ALIEN PALETTE ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/rRbAYMpBfI — Rylands Shookie Cookie???????? (@btvsvixen) January 14, 2020

I don't have the Alien palette I'm so sad now my collection is incomplete ???????? — ???????????????????? ???? (@zolitaisaqueen) January 14, 2020

I’m sad about this. I wanted to purchase the alien palette for my best friend. I have both luckily but ???? — ⛄️ ʟᴀᴜяᴇɴ ???? (@sleepymarvelgrl) January 14, 2020

Other Twitter users said they look forward to upcoming releases from Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

So glad I got them before they left ???? will be missed but really looking forward to new products — Alita (@Alita007) January 14, 2020

Im sad but happy for new things!???? — JarrodMUA (@JarrodMUA) January 14, 2020

Sooooo excited!!! 2020 about to be fire ???? — Ashley Summarell (@SummarellAshley) January 14, 2020

I am sad for the discontinuation of both palettes because they’re both iconic! But at the same time, I am so excited to see what you have in store for us in 2020! ⭐️????⭐️ — Annie Elizabeth ???? (@Anniebelle27x3) January 14, 2020

Representatives for Jeffree Star Cosmetics did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.