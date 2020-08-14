Jeffree Star is releasing his first nude makeup collection and calling it 'Orgy'

Photo by Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images Jeffree Star poses for photos at Cosmoprof at BolognaFiere Exhibition Centre on March 17, 2018 in Bologna, Italy.

Jeffree Star announced his first new makeup collection launch since the “Cremated” palette – and his first since apologizing to James Charles for his role in the Tati Westbrook scandal and being dropped by retailer Morphe.

Star teased the nude-coloured “Orgy” collection, which he says will include a 30-pan “ALL matte” eyeshadow palette.

From the announcement photo, you can also spot a “Mini Orgy” palette, a new hand mirror colour, a “Caramel” liquid lipstick, new glosses, and a new powder product.

Jeffree Star is set to launch his first makeup collection since the summer scandal involving him and Shane Dawson boiled over, forcing both YouTubers into an online hiatus that Dawson has yet to return from.

The next Jeffree Star Cosmetics launch is nude-coloured, with the appropriate and evocative title “Orgy.” There will be a 30-pan “ALL matte” “Orgy” eyeshadow palette, Star announced on Twitter on August 13, along with a full collection – some of which can be spotted behind the palette in the promo picture.

Introducing the #ORGY eyeshadow palette & collection!!!! ???? Finally we are doing NUDE but the Jeffree way! ???? This 30 pan ALL matte palette is an artists dream ???? The FULL reveal video will be on my channel TOMORROW morning!!!! ????????????????????????????????????????©️ #jeffreestarcosmetics #orgypalette pic.twitter.com/Sk0lmoMMz0 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 13, 2020

There’s going to be a travel-sized version of the eyeshadow set called the “Mini Orgy” palette, as well as a new shade of Star’s signature star-shaped hand mirror. There’s also a new powder product, a new “Caramel” liquid lipstick shade, some new lip glosses, and what appeared to be a nude-coloured makeup bag in the collection.

Star used a set of clapping hand emojis in every available skin tone, likely to signify that this will be an inclusive “nude” shade range. He plans to unveil the full collection on his YouTube channel on August 13.

In July, makeup retailer Morphe cut ties with Jeffree Star Cosmetics following a series of scandals involving Star. It’s unclear if there will carry the Orgy collection.

