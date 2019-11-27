Jeffree Star is releasing $50 highlighters that are 'not for the faint of heart'

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images Jeffree Star is a YouTuber and the founder of Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Jeffree Star announced on Tuesday that his brand, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, will be releasing star-shaped mirrors, holiday lipsticks, and a new highlighter formula on Thanksgiving.

The highlighters are called Extreme Frost, and will be available in three shades. Each retails for $US50.

According to Star, the product is “not for the faint of heart,” but was instead created for the “extreme glow lover.”

The same day Star announced his new beauty product,YouTuberJaclyn Hill also released a collection of highlighters.

Jeffree Star is adding a new highlighter to his beloved range of beauty products.

On Friday, the makeup mogul took to social media to share a sneak peek of the products he’ll be launching on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. His brand, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, will be selling star-shaped mirrors in two new colours – iridescent and onyx – and will also be bringing back a range of holiday lipsticks that were last sold in 2015.

In addition to the two products, Star also revealed a new highlighter formula called Extreme Frost, which retails for $US50.

I created the worlds most blinding diamond highlighter ???? #ExtremeFrost is pure pigment, no filler ???? This is for the CRAZY highlight addicts. It creates a wet glass effect on the skin, no Facetune needed ???? pic.twitter.com/k5BKrAMIZt — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) November 26, 2019

On Instagram, Jeffree Star said his new highlighter is ‘not for the faint of heart,’ but instead for the ‘extreme glow lover’

While filming his Instagram story about the new products, Star quickly addressed the price of his new highlighters.

“Now this beauty is very expensive, let me just say that right off the bat,” Star said. “To create this formula, b—-, it’s expensive. This baby retails for $US50. Before you fall off your seat, let me explain, of course.”

“This gorgeous formula is very pricey to make,” he continued. “Now it does come in this stunning vegan-leather box, all white with the stamp. This is pure pigment, no filler, no crazy ingredients.”

Jeffree Star/Instagram Jeffree Star’s new highlighter is packaged in a vegan-leather box.

To show his fans what the product looks like on skin, Star applied the shade Lick My Glit on his assistant Madison Taylor.

“Now this is pure,” Star said about the highlighter. “If you thought the Supreme Frost was insane, b—-, all you gotta do is take this with your finger, you barely touch it – I’m talking BARELY – and you tap it on the skin, no brush needed. You don’t gotta wet anything – you barely touch it and this is all you need.”

Jeffree Star/Instagram Jeffree Star’s assistant modelled his new highlighter on Instagram.

Star assured fans that they’d only need to purchase one of these highlighters in their lifetime

“A little goes a long way,” Star said. “You will literally have to buy one if you do want one, and you will never have to buy one again because there’s no way you can use this in a lifetime. There’s so much product.”

He reiterated the sentiment on Twitter, writing: “There is nothing like these highlighters on the market. Extreme pay off with a touch of your finger. One pan lasts a lifetime.”

There is nothing like these highlighters on the market ???? Extreme pay off w a touch of your finger. One pan lasts a life time ???? https://t.co/vjf0bDHvUq — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) November 26, 2019

He also showcased all three shades of the product on Instagram. From left to right, there’s Sour Ice, Lick My Glit, and Gag Me.

Jeffree Star/Instagram From left to right, there’s Sour Ice, Lick My Glit, and Gag Me.

One hour before the YouTuber unveiled his new product, Jaclyn Hill also released a line of highlighters

At 12 p.m. ET, beauty YouTuber Jaclyn Hill launched her brand’s holiday makeup collection, which includes 12 highlighters and three brushes. Insider reviewed the full line, and found that while her products are a bit pricey, they look stunning on the skin.

Star also reviewed Hill’s collection and uploaded a video of his thoughts to YouTube on Sunday. While he seemed to like the products overall, only the brand’s Beaming Light Highlighters were “Jeffree Star Approved.” The makeup mogul also commented on the prices of Hill’s products.

“The retail price for this is $US49,” Star said about Hill’s highlighter palettes. “Girl! That’s a little pricey, miss thing! Alright, $US49 for four shades – work. Obviously that is a very luxury price point, kind of like a little Tom Ford, Chanel moment.”

Representatives for Jeffree Star Cosmetics did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

