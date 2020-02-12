Here's everything featured in Jeffree Star's 'Blood Lust' makeup line

Jeffree Star/YouTube The latest Jeffree Star Cosmetics collection is called Blood Lust.

Jeffree Star unveiled his latest makeup collection in a YouTube video published on Tuesday.

The purple-themed Blood Lust line includes an eye-shadow palette, lip glosses, mirrors, apparel, and more.

Products range in price between $US18 and $US60, and items will be sold online and in stores.

The line goes on sale on February 21 at 10 a.m. PT.

Jeffree Star has unveiled his latest makeup collection – and it’s entirely purple.

The makeup mogul showed off the line on Tuesday in a new YouTube video called “Blood Lust Palette & Collection Reveal!” Throughout the video, Star discusses each product in the Blood Lust line, and also provides swatches.

The collection launches on February 21 at 10 a.m. PT both on the Jeffree Star Cosmetics website, and through the brand’s retailers.

Jeffree Star’s latest collection is called Blood Lust.

Jeffree Star/YouTube Jeffree Star displays his new Blood Lust palette.

According to Star, the purple theme was inspired by his previous two “blood” collections, which included the Blood Sugar and Blue Blood palettes.

“After Blue Blood broke records last year, I said ‘I really need a third baby,'” Star said in his YouTube video. “And when you combine red and blue b—-, we all know you get purple. And I really wanted a purple moment.”

“Now purple shadows are very hard to create when it’s in a vegan formula, so I do want to put that out there that I really tried to perfect them,” he said. “And oh my god, I think I did.”

The focal point of Star’s latest line is the Blood Lust eye-shadow palette.

Jeffree Star/YouTube Jeffree Star’s latest palette is hexagon-shaped and lined with velvet.

The eye-shadow palette retails for $US54 and contains 18 shades. Unlike other palettes from Jeffree Star Cosmetics, this one is shaped like a hexagon and lined with purple velvet.

The exterior carton – which is also hexagon-shaped – was designed to protect the palette from breaking during the shipment process, according to Star.

In addition to matte and metallic shades, the palette also contains a new formula that “looks like glass,” according to Star.

Jeffree Star/YouTube The Blood Lust palette contains 18 eye-shadow shades.

Not only does each shade have a regal name – like Your Majesty and Take The Crown – but some of the shadows are also stamped with symbols of royalty. For example, one shade features a crown stamp, and another resembles a magic wand.

Star created five new shades of the Jeffree Star Cosmetics lip-gloss formula for his latest line.

Jeffree Star/YouTube Jeffree Star showcases two new shades of The Gloss.

Each shade of The Gloss retails for $US18. According to Star, the new colours are among some of his favourite glosses he’s ever created.

Each new lip-gloss shade is sparkly and semi-sheer.

Jeffree Star/YouTube Jeffree Star swatched the new lip glosses on the palm of his hand.

The new shades are named Lord Star, Iridescent Throne, Sickening, Sorcery, and Wizards Glass.

“Obviously, you guys know these are on the sheer side – they’re not fully opaque,” Star said. “But they’re pretty opaque still.”

A new shade of the Extreme Frost highlighter will be sold exclusively on the Jeffree Star Cosmetics website.

Jeffree Star/YouTube Each Extreme Frost highlighter retails for $US50.

Called Choking On Ice, the new highlighter is packaged inside a metallic compact, which is stored inside a purple faux-leather box. It retails for $US50.

Star applied the new highlighter to his cheeks during his latest YouTube video.

Jeffree Star/YouTube Jeffree Star applies a new Extreme Frost highlighter to his cheekbone.

The new shade “looks like purple diamonds” on the skin, according to Star.

Lipstick lovers might want to check out the Queen Bitch lipstick bundle.

Jeffree Star/YouTube The first two shades in the box are exclusive to this bundle, according to Jeffree Star.

The $US52 box set includes eight miniature lipsticks. According to Star, the first two shades – called Royal Armour and I’m Vulgar – are new colours, and will never be sold outside of this lipstick bundle.

For accessories, Star is introducing a new shape of his famous hand mirrors.

Jeffree Star/YouTube Jeffree Star displays new mirrors sold as part of the Blood Lust collection.

Of course, the Blood Lust collection includes Star’s $US25 star-shaped mirrors in two new colours: a “soft-touch lavender” and a “beautiful purple glitter.” It also includes a $US30 crown-shaped mirror that features the Jeffree Star Cosmetics logo.

Fans can also purchase straws from Jeffree Star Cosmetics in a new colour.

Jeffree Star/YouTube Three of the straws are bent, and one is straight.

The four-pack of purple metal straws retails for $US19.99. The set also comes with a cleaner.

Other merchandise in the Blood Lust line includes jackets and bags.

Jeffree Star/YouTube Jeffree Star’s new line includes a $US60 windbreaker, which comes with the hanger.

Star’s Blood Lust line doesn’t stop at makeup, mirrors, and straws. It also includes $US20 marijuana grinders, $US45 cross-body bags, $US25 baseball caps, $US60 bomber jackets, and $US45 windbreakers.

The Blood Lust collection launches on February 21 at 10 a.m. PT everywhere Jeffree Star Cosmetics is sold. It’s currently unclear if the Blood Lust accessories will be sold in Morphe stores alongside the makeup.

Representatives for Jeffree Star, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, and Morphe did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

