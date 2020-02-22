I bought Jeffree Star's new Blood Lust collection at a Morphe store, and it was far less hectic than Shane Dawson's Conspiracy launch

Amanda Krause/Insider I purchased some of Jeffree Star’s Blood Lust collection for review.

Jeffree Star launched his Blood Lust collection online and in stores on Friday.

I visited a Morphe store at the Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus, New Jersey, to purchase items from the line for a review.

I quickly noticed that the Blood Lust collection drew a smaller crowd than Shane Dawson’s Conspiracy collection did.

Still, fans were eager as ever to get their hands on Star’s newest beauty products.

Jeffree Star released his Blood Lust makeup collection on Friday, and fans around the US visited Morphe stores to purchase it.

After covering the Shane Dawson x Jeffree Star Cosmetics launch in November 2019, I was really curious to see if his new purple-themed line generated as much interest as the previous launch. To find out, I visited my local Morphe shop in New Jersey at 8 a.m. – two hours before the store opened.

Here’s what the Blood Lust launch was like in my experience.

Most parking lots were empty when I arrived at the Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus, New Jersey, on Friday.

Amanda Krause/Insider I arrived at the Garden State Plaza mall around 8 a.m.

I made sure to park close to the Morphe store, which was easy to do at 8 a.m. – most stores wouldn’t open until two hours later. In the lot I chose, there were only two cars parked alongside mine.

I expected to see a line of people when I entered the mall, but it was almost as empty as the parking lots.

Amanda Krause/Insider Security had placed tape on the ground, instructing shoppers where to line up.

I walked in through a side entrance, and passed a few shops on my way to Morphe. I expected to see a line forming once I hit Nordstrom, but I found an empty queue instead.

However, the mall was definitely prepared for a bigger crowd. Blue tape was placed on the floor alongside the railings where people previously waited for the Conspiracy collection in November 2019. When I visited for that launch, there was no such tape on the ground. Though the latter event was relatively calm, people had been queuing for hours outside the store before the launch, so I assume the mall learned its lesson that day.

I walked a little farther and found about 15 people waiting.

Amanda Krause/Insider The line began at the Morphe store and extended past Coach, which is next door.

Though I had a feeling this launch wouldn’t be as big as the Conspiracy collection, I was pretty surprised to find less than 20 people on line at 8:15 a.m. Still, it was early, so I figured more people were on the way.

Before getting on line myself, I checked out the front of the Morphe store.

Amanda Krause/Insider Jaclyn Hill recently launched an eye-shadow palette in collaboration with Morphe.

I expected to see Star’s purple campaign images in the store’s windows. Instead, I was met with giant photographs of Jaclyn Hill, which were meant to promote her new collaboration palette.

Though I’m sure fans would have appreciated photos of Star, I think it’s understandable as to why Morphe didn’t switch out the advertisements – after all, Hill’s palette is a direct collaboration with the retailer, and it only came out one week prior.

The first people in line told me they’d arrived between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Amanda Krause/Insider From left to right, there’s Jonathan Schwanwede, Ella Jordan, and Vanessa Calle.

Jonathan Schwanwede, the first person in line, told Insider he arrived at 5:30 a.m. because he’s a big fan of Star.

“He inspired me to do makeup in the first place, so I’m just always excited to be a part of whatever he’s launching,” Schwanwede said about the YouTuber.

Ella Jordan and Vanessa Calle, on the other hand, arrived around 6:15 a.m. They previously visited the mall for the Shane Dawson x Jeffree Star Cosmetics launch, which Jordan described as being “pretty crazy.”

“Last time I was number 30 in line, and I got the last black mirror, so that’s why I wanted to make sure I was here first,” Jordan said.

The three shoppers said beauty products created by influencers have changed the way they shop for makeup.

Amanda Krause/Insider Approximately 20 people were in line around 8:30 a.m.

Jordan, the second person in line, told Insider that it’s the “hype of the drop” that encourages her to wake up early and wait for Star’s products.

“I don’t really spend money on any other type of makeup,” Jordan said. “This is probably the only instance I’ll buy the full collection of something, because his collections are kind of like collector’s pieces as opposed to when you go to CVS and you get a really cool foundation that everyone’s talking about. This is different.”

Schwanwede agreed, and said he purchases Star’s products over others on the market because he trusts the brand’s quality and consistency.

As it turns out, I wasn’t the only one wondering why there were so few people in line.

Amanda Krause/Insider When I turned around at approximately 8:30 a.m., no one was behind me in line.

Though I anticipated this launch to be less crowded than the one in November, I was certainly expecting to find more than 20 people in line an hour and a half before the store opened.

“There wasn’t as much hype around this launch,” Jordan told Insider. “There’s no documentary for it. Maybe people are wiped out from Conspiracy, or this colour story might not be for everyone.”

“It depends – Jawbreaker was a big line, Blue Blood was not a big line,” Calle added, referencing two of Star’s earlier makeup collections.

Still, those who were waiting seemed beyond excited to purchase Star’s products.

Amanda Krause/Insider Frances T. and Hanna L. were the 18th and 19th people in line at the Morphe store.

Speaking to Insider, a shopper named Frances T. said she delayed a flight in order to purchase the makeup, as she already owns all of Star’s other palettes.

“I just had to be here for my first launch,” she said. “I was supposed to fly to Florida to visit my grandparents but I said no and I was coming here instead.”

“It’s kind of a euphoric feeling once you finally get it in your hands,” Frances said about Star’s makeup. “Especially today if you wait in the store line, you’re gonna have it before everyone else, excluding Australia. It’s so gratifying.”

The waiting process flew by, and everyone was in good spirits.

Amanda Krause/Insider By the time the store opened, the line stretched back to Nordstrom.

Mall security began to monitor the line around 9:30 a.m., at which point approximately 40 people were waiting.

Unlike the Conspiracy launch, however, Morphe employees did not come outside to share purchasing instructions with customers, leaving us to wonder how many items we’d be allowed to buy. We also weren’t given numbered tickets, which makes sense considering how few of us were in line.

As the 20th person in line, I was allowed into the store approximately five minutes after it opened.

Amanda Krause/Insider A Morphe employee restocks mirrors from Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

I was expecting to see Star’s new products placed at the front of the store, as they were during the Conspiracy launch. Instead, they were placed on a single end cap towards the back.

Morphe employees were extremely helpful, in my experience, as they greeted each customer and offered shopping baskets for convenience. They also restocked each item as customers made their purchases.

Every person in line was purchasing numerous items from the Blood Lust collection.

Amanda Krause/Insider Jeffree Star fans make their purchases at the Garden State Plaza Morphe store.

According to shoppers, many were picking up extra eye-shadow palettes and lip glosses for their friends who couldn’t make it to the store.

If you’re a fan of Star and his brand, I recommend visiting a physical Morphe store during his next launch.

Amanda Krause/Insider I purchased the Blood Lust eye shadow palette, lipsticks, and one lip gloss for review.

The Blood Lust launch was undoubtedly different than the Conspiracy release, at least in the Paramus Morphe store. Far less people stood in line, and the wait seemed much shorter than last time.

However, the experience still seems worth it for die-hard fans of Star and his brand, as I overheard so many excited conversations between friends who were thrilled to purchase the makeup.

