This 'Jeffpardy' parody video perfectly skewers a bizarre 'Jeopardy' episode

Forget “Potent Potables,” there’s a new Jeopardy category sweeping YouTube right now: Jeff.

Uploaded to YouTube in September, a video called “Jeffpardy!” parodies the classic trivia game show “Jeopardy!” The video, as noted by Slate, uses footage and audio clips from a real “Jeopardy!” episode in 2o14 which actually included a “Jeff” category, with each answer incorporating a famous Jeff, such as Amazon founder Bezos.

This video takes that a step further. To start, all the contestants are named Jeff.

The questions are about Jeff.

And of course, the answers are about Jeff too.

“What is San Francisco?” guesses this contestant. She is — obviously — incorrect.



Unlike a regular episode of “Jeopardy!,” the video does not mention the episode’s corporate sponsor. We’d say Jeff is a pretty good guess though.

You can watch the whole video here or below.

