"Jeffersons" Producer Norman Lear Moves Up to 15 CPW

The Real Deal reports: Television writer and producer Norman Lear and his wife Lyn closed on a 38th floor condominium at 15 Central Park West last month, paying $10 million, according to city records posted today. The two-bedroom, 2,367-square-foot apartment went into contract in October 2006 and the sale was finalised April 28. Lear, 86, produced hit shows such as Sanford and Sons, All in the Family, One Day at a Time, the Jeffersons and Maude. Other entertainment figures in the trophy tower include Warner Bros.’ president Alan F. Horn, Sting, actor Denzel Washington, and Tokyo-born director and producer Keiko Ibi. For more about who bought what at the trophy tower, read this in-depth feature that ran in The Real Deal’s March issue. Read more from the Real Deal.



