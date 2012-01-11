This Baffling Interception Tells You Everything You Need To Know About Last Night's LSU-Alabama Game

LSU’s offence was inept in last night’s 21-0 title game loss to Alabama.



They gained 92 yards, crossed midfield once, and punted nine times for 411 yards.

All Bama had to do was dink and dunk their way to five field goals, and they were on their way to a blowout.

The game’s defining play game in the third quarter, when LSU quarterback Jordan Jefferson shoveled the ball right into the arms of an Alabama linebacker for no apparent reason. You could argue that the LSU receiver should have had his head turned around, so maybe it’s not all Jefferson’s fault.

But still, ugh.

