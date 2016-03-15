JEFFERIES: The perfect market storm has passed

What a difference a few months make.

2016 began with a series of stock routs in China and a collapse in oil prices to below $30 a barrel, prompting panic in the market for bonds issued by energy companies.

The riskiness of so-called high-yield debt spiked to record levels and a new crisis looked imminent.

Analysts predicting doom were out in force, with Societe Generale’s Albert Edwards forecasting a 75% drop in the US S&P 500.

Instead, markets rallied.

Analysts at investment bank Jefferies, led by Sean Darby, attribute this to two factors — easing monetary conditions, which makes it cheaper to borrow and swap out maturing debt, and a recovery in oil.

Here’s what they have to say (emphasis ours):

US monetary conditions have loosened as the inflation rate has climbed and real rates have gone negative despite last year’s rate hike. China’s monetary conditions through the double whammy of a cut in the RRR and increased bank loan growth have further eased monetary conditions in the dollar bloc. The drop in non-OPEC oil production (primarily led by the US) and tentative verbal agreements amongst some OPEC members appears to have put a bottom in oil prices. The bottom line is that the ‘perfect storm’ is passing and that a number of unrelated factors have caused monetary conditions to ease.

As a result, a relative calm has returned to the high-yield debt market and money is flowing back in.

Here’s the chart from Jefferies:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.