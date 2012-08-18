Jefferies: The Apple Television Is In Full Production

Apple exec Eddy Cue. He’s the one working on Apple TV deals.

Photo: AP

Jefferies analyst Peter Misek says the Apple TV is in full production in a new note this morning.Misek is raising his price target on Apple to $900, up from $800, and he’s adamant that Apple is developing a full-blown TV, not just software for a set-top box like the Wall Street Journal has been reporting.



Here’s his short paragraph on the TV:

We believe the iTV is in full production. Recent data out of Sharp, Hon Hai, and other specialty chemical and TV component suppliers support this. Also, JDSU noted that they have a new non-gaming customer for its gesture control modules. They indicated this is a new “living room” based customer. We believe Apple will leverage AT&T’s and Verizon’s content deals for the iTV. Additionally, the WSJ’s sources indicate Apple may also consider a set-top box version for the cable operators.

Misek believes the Apple television will be out by the end of the year.

After reading the Journal’s reports on Apple’s TV plans it’s hard to believe it will be ready to release a new television by the end of the year. It doesn’t sound like Apple has the content deals lined up to release a television. And it would be odd to start making the TVs until that happens.

