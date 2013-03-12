THE CHINA SEVEN: The Huge Megatrends That Will Define China's Next Decade

Photo: Getty Images / Feng Li
For nearly two decades, we’ve counted on China to be the perpetual growth machine that would power the world’s economy.But as many have observed, that era is slowly coming to an end.
Jefferies recently published a massive 426-page report that boils down what we can expect in this next phase of China’s development.
Here’s a portion of the bank’s summary of the presentation, called “Jeffries China 2025: A Clear Path to Prosperity”:
Academics have already pointed out that China has hit ‘a Lewis turning point’ (China has run out of cheap labour) and/or growth will eventually slow since the economy has ‘less catch-up left’ as technological limits are appearing (Solow Growth Model).
Equally, China will need to begin developing its own technology rather than importing innovation. This can be costly and far more difficult to achieve success. It is very difficult for a country to invest over 50% of its GDP productively … [And] demographics will begin to work against the economy as the 15 to 24 cohort falls by 20% over the same period.
Jefferies asked its top China analysts to come up with “megatrends” that will define the Middle Kingdom.
They came up with seven: urbanization, consumerization, slowing trade, slowing
fixed asset investment, financial reform, information mobility and service sector development.
We have summarized their projections here.
CONSUMPTION: Northwestern regions will see much faster growth due to quick urbanization and large-scale exploration of mining resources.
TRADE: By 2023, China will actually see a trade deficit as its exports become less cost-competitive.
TRADE: Its lack of globally recognised brands will cap China's share of global exports at 10 per cent.
INVESTMENT: The government already has difficulty identifying worthy new infrastructure mega projects.
INVESTMENT: In manufacturing, falling corporate profits and cash flows have put a drag on capex growth.
INVESTMENT: All told, investment growth will fall to 6.6 per cent per year during 2011-15, down from the 13.3 per cent it was during 2001-2010. For 2021-25, investment growth will be just 4.8 per cent per year.
FINANCE: Capital markets — via banks, brokers and insurers — will play a more significant role in financing China's economy.
FINANCE: The offshore renminbi pool is likely to be significantly larger, especially in key global financial centres like London.
WIRED: By 2025, 82 per cent of Chinese will be on the Internet, compared to about 75 per cent of Americans.
WIRED: The majority (more than 90 per cent) of Internet users will be mobile Internet users after 2014.
WIRED: Online ad revenue will grow at a CAGR of 30 per cent during 2011-2016 and 13 per cent during 2016-2025.
SERVICES: China will need to begin developing its own technology rather than importing innovation. But this will be a difficult and costly transition.
SERVICES: Authorities will move away from financial repression and liberalize returns on domestic deposits.
