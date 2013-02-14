Apple Will Hold A TV Event In March, According To Jefferies

Photo: AP

Most analysts are predicting a lull in new Apple products in the first half of the year, but Apple will likely hold an Apple TV-related event in March, according to Peter Misek of Jefferies.The event won’t be for new Apple TV hardware, but will instead introduce a program that allows developers to write apps for the current Apple TV.



Misek also expects an Apple television set to launch this fall, likely in September or October.

UPDATE: Jim Dalrymple of The Loop says Apple will not hold such an event in March. Dalrymple is very plugged in at Apple, and he’s almost always correct about these things.

